Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Industry 2020 Global Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market 2020

The report is an overview of Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025. The research brings forward the industry status, market size, competition landscape and growth opportunities in the respective field.

Companies are using EMS widely for testing, manufacturing, distributing, and providing a return as well as repair services for electronic components and their assemblies for original equipment manufacturers. In the year 2017, the global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market depicted size was 20 million USD and it is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 20% during 2018-2025.

Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market size will increase to 59200 Million USD within the span until 2025, from 43200Million USD in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% till 2025. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronics manufacturing services (EMS).

Market by Top Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Companies, this report covers

Foxconn

Flextronics

Benchmark Electronics

Celestica

Hampoo

Elcoteq

Jabil

Sanmina-SCI

Celestica

Wistron

USI

Plexus

Solectron

Venture

EPIQ

SIIX

Videoton

Zollner

Quanta Computer

The tremendous shipments of different mobile vendors like Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi in the year 2017 which led to the rise of EMS by 5.17%.Development of data centers, cloud computing services, the predicted declination of Radio Access Network during the forecasted span led a leading role in the growth of the market.

The currently running companies Benchmark Electronics and many more are expanding their production facilities and investing in new countries to meet the growing supply-demand gap.

Server EMS is basically monopolized by the Taiwanese vendors, with a global market share of over 90%.

Tremendously new designs and products that are coming in the market is leading to huge shift in technology and companies that are concentrating on testing services are predicted to boost the market further in the forecasted period

Market segmentations: -

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) can be split into following market segmentation

Services

Design services

Testing services

Manufacturing & production services

Others.

The testing service market gained almost 20.0% of the market share in the previous year.

Application

Communication

Industrial Control

Automotive Electronics

Medical Electronics

Other

End-user industry

Telecom & IT

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Defense.

Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regional Analysis:-

The European and U.S. vendors are increasing profits by minimizing revenue portions of telecom and communication infrastructure and concentrating on expansions in the medical and automotive sectors.

The Asia Pacific has become a dominating contributor by holding 68% of the total market share. Developing countries like India Vietnam Indonesia Thailand are the countries having low labor cost and skilled labor helps to witness the potential for EMS, due to which companies are planning to increase and develop EMS facilities which will create a positive impact over the market.

It was announced by the Nortech Systems Incorporated that they will be expanding their Mexico operations to enhance their production capabilities.

