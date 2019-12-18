Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Industry 2020 Global Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market 2020
The report is an overview of Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025. The research brings forward the industry status, market size, competition landscape and growth opportunities in the respective field.
Companies are using EMS widely for testing, manufacturing, distributing, and providing a return as well as repair services for electronic components and their assemblies for original equipment manufacturers. In the year 2017, the global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market depicted size was 20 million USD and it is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 20% during 2018-2025.
Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market size will increase to 59200 Million USD within the span until 2025, from 43200Million USD in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% till 2025. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronics manufacturing services (EMS).
Market by Top Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Companies, this report covers
Foxconn
Flextronics
Benchmark Electronics
Celestica
Hampoo
Elcoteq
Jabil
Sanmina-SCI
Wistron
USI
Plexus
Solectron
Venture
EPIQ
SIIX
Videoton
Zollner
Quanta Computer
The tremendous shipments of different mobile vendors like Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi in the year 2017 which led to the rise of EMS by 5.17%.Development of data centers, cloud computing services, the predicted declination of Radio Access Network during the forecasted span led a leading role in the growth of the market.
The currently running companies Benchmark Electronics and many more are expanding their production facilities and investing in new countries to meet the growing supply-demand gap.
Server EMS is basically monopolized by the Taiwanese vendors, with a global market share of over 90%.
Tremendously new designs and products that are coming in the market is leading to huge shift in technology and companies that are concentrating on testing services are predicted to boost the market further in the forecasted period
Market segmentations: -
Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) can be split into following market segmentation
Services
Design services
Testing services
Manufacturing & production services
Others.
The testing service market gained almost 20.0% of the market share in the previous year.
Application
Communication
Industrial Control
Automotive Electronics
Medical Electronics
Other
End-user industry
Telecom & IT
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Automotive
Aerospace
Defense.
Regions
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Regional Analysis:-
The European and U.S. vendors are increasing profits by minimizing revenue portions of telecom and communication infrastructure and concentrating on expansions in the medical and automotive sectors.
The Asia Pacific has become a dominating contributor by holding 68% of the total market share. Developing countries like India Vietnam Indonesia Thailand are the countries having low labor cost and skilled labor helps to witness the potential for EMS, due to which companies are planning to increase and develop EMS facilities which will create a positive impact over the market.
It was announced by the Nortech Systems Incorporated that they will be expanding their Mexico operations to enhance their production capabilities.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Regions
5 North America Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Countries
8 South America Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Countries
10 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Segment by Type
11 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Segment by Application
12 Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Forecast (2020-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
