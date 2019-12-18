Female CEO of Queen’s Award Winner Guildhawk Returns to Buckingham Palace, this time for a Personal Honour

Female Entrepreneur, Coder and CEO of Guildhawk becomes first British Lithuanian honored with the MBE for International Trade by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth

CITY OF WESTMINSTER , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Her Majesty the Queen has recognised Jurga Zilinskiene, CEO of Guildhawk, with an MBE for her services to International Trade.This is Zilinskiene’s second trip to Buckingham Palace this year, having attended back in July to receive a Queen’s Award on behalf of her company Guildhawk, also for International Trade.Zilinskiene has been working to facilitate international trade for UK business for the best part of two decades, since the founding of her company back in 2001.This work has seen her lead trade missions to Lithuania, organize US trade missions to the UK, and most recently, work with Be the Business to encourage the UK’s most influential companies to expand internationally and increase productivity.Her company, Guildhawk, helps businesses go global, providing everything from lease abstraction for international retail premises and complex technical translation for the media industry to market advice and consultancy.Earlier this year, she also provided her recommendations to the British Prime Minister Bosis Johnson for how his government could help foster the growth and expansion of privately held companies – the lifeblood of the UK economy.Commenting on the honour, Jurga Zilinskiene said,“2019 has been quite the year! The fact that the Guildhawk team was recognised for our work in boosting international trade was fantastic; to have also been honoured for my own work in this area is exciting beyond belief! This combination of awards shows just how important international trade is for the UK now and going forward. And I promise Guildhawk and I will continue to do our very best to use our expertise to encourage international growth and expansion for UK business.”Media enquiries: Contact Adam Bradshaw at Guildhawk press office, on +44 (0) 1143 9999 12 or adam.bradshaw@guildhawk.comNotes for editors:1. Jurga Zilinskiene MBE is a British/Lithuanian entrepreneur and software coder. She is the CEO of Guildhawk, the international precision language services company founded in 2001 and headquartered in the City of London.2. Zilinskiene’s company, Guildhawk, was awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in June of 2019.3. Zilinskiene will receive the MBE at an Investiture ceremony that takes place at Buckingham Palace, London on Thursday 19 December 2019 at 11am (GMT).4. Photographs will be available from Guildhawk after the ceremony.



