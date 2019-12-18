Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Industry 2020 Global Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
The report is detailed coverage about market characteristics, size, and growth, segmentation, regional breakdown, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies about Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market. Cannabidiol is one of the many compounds, known as cannabinoids, in the cannabis plant. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol THC, it is not psychoactive.
According to this study, over the next five years, the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market will register a 44.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 2420 million by 2024, from USD 270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) business
Europe and North America are the leading centers producing cannabidiol oil, in the present time. An integrated industry chain has been formed by the CBD oil producers in the industry, to downstream industries. Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is provided to the customers directly by many industries.
Market by Top Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Companies, this report covers
Kazmira
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
Freedom Leaf
Green Roads
Medical Marijuana
Folium Biosciences
HempLife Today
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
ENDOCA
CBD American Shaman
NuLeaf Naturals
Select Oil
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aphria
Emblem Cannabis Oils
Whistler
The Lab
Absolute Terps
The major driving factors that are drawing consumer attention towards this product are as follows.
CBD is a well-known natural remedy used for various common ailments.
It has been proved in different studies that cannabidiol can help reduce chronic pain, reduce inflammation and interaction with neurotransmitters.
cannabidiol oil has a treatment for both depression and anxiety, which has led many people who suffer from these disorders to become interested in this natural approach.
CBD oil has even been used to safely treat insomnia and anxiety in children with post-traumatic stress disorder.
CBD oil contains cancer healing elements and reduces side effects related to cancer treatment, like nausea, vomiting, and pain.
CBD oil is useful in treating acne due to its ability to reduce sebum production.
Circuits in the brain that are related to drug addiction can be modified using CBD.
CBD has demonstrated anti-tumor effects.
In diabetic treatment with CBD reduced the incidence of diabetes by 56 %.
And all the above-listed factors have boosted this market mostly in the medical healthcare sector.
Market Segmentations: -
Segmentations in this market are made on the following basis.
By Type
Hemp-derived Type
Marijuana-derived Type
By Applications
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Others
Market segmentation By Region and Regional Analysis:-
The dominance of this market is prevailing in the following regions
North American regions including the United States, Canada, and Mexico
European regions including Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy
Asia-Pacific regions including China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia
South American regions including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.
The Middle East and African regions including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Country
6 Europe Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Country
8 South America Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Countries
10 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Segment by Type
11 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Segment by Application
12 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
