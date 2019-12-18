Electronic Trading Platform Market: Global Analysis, Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025
Description
In the financial sector, the electronic trading platform, also known as the online trading platform, is a computer software program that can be used to place orders for financial products through the network and financial intermediaries. Various financial products can be traded through a trading platform, through a communication network with financial intermediaries or directly between participants or members of the trading platform. This includes stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, derivatives and other products, as well as financial intermediaries such as brokers, market makers, investment banks or stock exchanges.
Starting with the basic information, the report provides a complete overview of the global Electronic Trading Platform market. The report discusses the key technological equipment that is used for manufacturing and their applications that contribute towards the growth of the Electronic Trading Platform market. On the basis of this information, the Electronic Trading Platform market is divided into various segments, based on the different aspects of the products or services.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Trading Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Trading Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Fidelity
TD Ameritrade
Ally Invest
E*TRADE
Interactive Brokers
Charles
Plus500
Merrill Edge
Huobi Group
MarketAxess
Tradestation
Bitstamp
eToro
BitPay
Eoption
AAX
Octagon Strategy Limited
ErisX
Blockstream
Bitfinex
Tradeweb
DigiFinex
Templum
Unchained Capital
Cezex
SIMEX
GSR
Xena Exchange
Tilde Trading
Kraken
Segmental Analysis
The report divides the Electronic Trading Platform market into various categories based on different aspects of the product or services which would help the companies entering the market to understand the market in a wider perspective. The segmental analysis would provide information on the current scenario and emerging trends in the Electronic Trading Platform market, the analysis also provides detailed and accurate insights into the market. The report analyzes the Electronic Trading Platform market in the region of Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Commissions
Transaction Fees
Other Related Service Fees
Market segment by Application, split into
Institutional Investors
Retail Investors
Research Methodology
The global Electronic Trading Platform market was studied in a highly in-depth manner and following which the market estimations was made using different research and analytical methodologies. Among the various tools used, the Five Forces Model by Porter was used to gain understanding about the market competition and the intensity of the industry.
