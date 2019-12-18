Electronic Trading Platform Market: Global Analysis, Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

Electronic Trading Platform -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

In the financial sector, the electronic trading platform, also known as the online trading platform, is a computer software program that can be used to place orders for financial products through the network and financial intermediaries. Various financial products can be traded through a trading platform, through a communication network with financial intermediaries or directly between participants or members of the trading platform. This includes stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, derivatives and other products, as well as financial intermediaries such as brokers, market makers, investment banks or stock exchanges.

Starting with the basic information, the report provides a complete overview of the global Electronic Trading Platform market. The report discusses the key technological equipment that is used for manufacturing and their applications that contribute towards the growth of the Electronic Trading Platform market. On the basis of this information, the Electronic Trading Platform market is divided into various segments, based on the different aspects of the products or services.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Trading Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Trading Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Fidelity

TD Ameritrade

Ally Invest

E*TRADE

Interactive Brokers

Charles

Plus500

Merrill Edge

Huobi Group

MarketAxess

Tradestation

Bitstamp

eToro

BitPay

Eoption

AAX

Octagon Strategy Limited

ErisX

Blockstream

Bitfinex

Tradeweb

DigiFinex

Templum

Unchained Capital

Cezex

SIMEX

GSR

Xena Exchange

Tilde Trading

Kraken

Segmental Analysis

The report divides the Electronic Trading Platform market into various categories based on different aspects of the product or services which would help the companies entering the market to understand the market in a wider perspective. The segmental analysis would provide information on the current scenario and emerging trends in the Electronic Trading Platform market, the analysis also provides detailed and accurate insights into the market. The report analyzes the Electronic Trading Platform market in the region of Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Commissions

Transaction Fees

Other Related Service Fees

Market segment by Application, split into

Institutional Investors

Retail Investors

Research Methodology

The global Electronic Trading Platform market was studied in a highly in-depth manner and following which the market estimations was made using different research and analytical methodologies. Among the various tools used, the Five Forces Model by Porter was used to gain understanding about the market competition and the intensity of the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview



2 Global Growth Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players



4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application



...

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Fidelity

12.1.1 Fidelity Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Fidelity Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Fidelity Recent Development

12.2 TD Ameritrade

12.2.1 TD Ameritrade Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.2.4 TD Ameritrade Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 TD Ameritrade Recent Development

12.3 Ally Invest

12.3.1 Ally Invest Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.3.4 Ally Invest Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ally Invest Recent Development

12.4 E*TRADE

12.4.1 E*TRADE Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.4.4 E*TRADE Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 E*TRADE Recent Development

12.5 Interactive Brokers

12.5.1 Interactive Brokers Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.5.4 Interactive Brokers Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Interactive Brokers Recent Development

12.6 Charles

12.6.1 Charles Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.6.4 Charles Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Charles Recent Development

12.7 Plus500

12.7.1 Plus500 Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Plus500 Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Plus500 Recent Development

12.8 Merrill Edge

12.8.1 Merrill Edge Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.8.4 Merrill Edge Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Merrill Edge Recent Development

12.9 Huobi Group

12.9.1 Huobi Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.9.4 Huobi Group Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Huobi Group Recent Development

12.10 MarketAxess

12.10.1 MarketAxess Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Electronic Trading Platform Introduction

12.10.4 MarketAxess Revenue in Electronic Trading Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 MarketAxess Recent Development

12.11 Tradestation

12.12 Bitstamp

12.13 eToro

12.14 BitPay

12.15 Eoption

12.16 AAX

12.17 Octagon Strategy Limited

12.18 ErisX

12.19 Blockstream

12.20 Bitfinex

12.21 Tradeweb

12.22 DigiFinex

12.23 Templum

12.24 Unchained Capital

12.25 Cezex

12.26 SIMEX

12.27 GSR

12.28 Xena Exchange

12.28 Tilde Trading

12.40 Kraken

