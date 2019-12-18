The Mitchell Thorp Foundation Selects Calidi Biotherapeutics CEO to Receive the Pillars of Hope Award

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics , Inc., a clinical‐stage immuno-oncology company at the forefront of cell-based oncolytic virus immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that the CEO of Calidi Biotherapeutics, Allan Camaisa, received the Pillars of Hope Award by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation. This award recognizes Allan Camaisa in his efforts to bring innovative cancer cures to commercialization.



The mission of the Mitchell Thorp Foundation is to help families of children suffering from life-threatening illnesses, diseases, and disorders through financial and emotional support. Allan Camaisa was chosen because he is a pillar of strength in the medical community. The award was given at an annual event for the foundation at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

"I am honored to be recognized by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation for Calidi Biotherapeutics’ efforts within the medical community," said Allan Camaisa , CEO of Calidi Biotherapeutics. "Our mission is to bring life-saving treatments to the patients who need them the most, those with little to no hope. This mission is what drives our efforts."

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology that is revolutionizing the effective delivery of oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult to treat cancers. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell and oncolytic virus combination for use in multiple oncology indications. In addition, our team is developing a universal cell delivery system to house, protect, and potentiate any oncolytic viruses currently in development which can potentially enhance efficacy and improve patient safety. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com .

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include the expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including potential clinical successes, anticipated regulatory approvals and future product launches, and projected revenues, margins, earnings and market shares. The statements made by the Company are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Calidi Biotherapeutics does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Calidi Biotherapetucs and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

