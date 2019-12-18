Non-GMO Foods Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

Non-GMO Foods Suppliers, Manufacturers & Traders In Global Market

December 18, 2019

Description

Non-GMO means non-genetically modified organisms. GMOs (genetically modified organisms), are novel organisms created in a laboratory using genetic modification/engineering techniques. Scientists and consumer and environmental groups have cited many health and environmental risks with foods containing GMOs.

Recent years, more and more people relize that genetically modified foods have much more risk. One of the main problems with genetic engineering is that the process of inserting genes into the DNA of a food plant is random; scientists have no idea where the genes go. This can disrupt the functioning of other genes and create novel proteins that have never been in the food supply and could create toxins and allergens in foods.

Moreover, the government start emphasizing the Non-GMO food is more healthy for pubilc. This will drive the non-GMO food market growing fast.

This report focuses on Non-GMO Foods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-GMO Foods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Non-GMO Foods manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amy's Kitchen

Hain Celestial

Nature's Path Foods

Organic Valley

Albert's Organics

Beijing Green Yard Development

Chiquita Brands

Shanghai Food

Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company

United Natural Foods

Vert Living Natural Market

YMT Organic Farm

Segmental Analysis

The report divides the Non-GMO Foods market into various categories based on different aspects of the product or services which would help the companies entering the market to understand the market in a wider perspective. The segmental analysis would provide information on the current scenario and emerging trends in the Non-GMO Foods market, the analysis also provides detailed and accurate insights into the market. The report analyzes the Non-GMO Foods market in the region of Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Segment by Type

Cereals and grains

Liquor

Meat and poultry

Edible oil

Bakery

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Food specialist retailers

Convenience store

Online

Research Methodology

The research on the global Non-GMO Foods market is conducted by the team of experts and professionals, by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model method, for the assessment period 2020-2025. The research team uses Porter’s Five Force Model method to determine the intensity of competition in the Non-GMO Foods market. Further, SWOT analysis of the global Non-GMO Foods market is done, in order to understand the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the Non-GMO Foods market, which would help the market entrants to come with strategies and plans.

