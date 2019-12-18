World Fish Collagen Peptides Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2027)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Collagen Peptides Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study is a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, including industry drivers, restraints, trends, and the fish collagen peptides market structure. The market study presents thorough information, and it elucidates how the fish collagen peptides market will expand during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The information mentioned in study can help stakeholders in the fish collagen peptides market, including fish collagen peptide manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and retailers, in adopting appropriate business strategies. The study includes facts and statistics about the macro and microeconomic factors that are influencing the growth of the market. It also offers a projection on the future trends in the fish collagen peptides market.

Stakeholders in the fish collagen peptides market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business analysts can leverage the information and data presented in this report. Furthermore, new entrants, small businesses, and start-ups entering the fish collagen peptides market too, can benefit from the information presented in this study, and make value-based decisions in order to gain an edge in the market.

The indicator assessment of the market is featured in the report, which defines the key prospects of growth in the fish collagen peptides landscape, and estimates on the growth of the market in terms of value (US$ million) during the forecast period. Readers can find exclusive information about the potential rise in sales and demand for fish collagen peptides across countries is mentioned in the report.

Key Questions Answered



Who are the leading players in the fish collagen peptides market?

How will the pricing change in the fish collagen peptides market during the forecast period?

What are the low-hanging opportunities for stakeholders in the fish collagen peptides market?

What are the key strategies of manufacturers in the fish collagen peptides market to strengthen their position in developing countries?

How will changing trends in the food industry influence the trends in the fish collagen peptides market?

Which factors will impede growth of the fish collagen peptides market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Fish Collagen Peptide Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Increase in burden of joint conditions

4.3.1.2. Launch of new collagen-based products

4.3.1.3. Rigorous research and development on regenerative medicine and wound healing

4.3.1.4. Increase in social awareness about personal well-being boosts growth of nutraceuticals

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1. High production cost

4.3.2.2. Demand-supply gap

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Rise in commercialization of novel collagen-based drug delivery systems

4.3.3.2. Increase in preference for marine collagen in cosmetic industry

4.3.3.3. Rise in demand for novel collagen marine sources

4.4. Global Fish Collagen Peptide Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Volume of Fish Collagen Peptide Export, China and Globally (2018)

5.2. Leading companies and countries importing fish collagen peptide product (2018)



6. Global Fish Collagen Peptide Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings/Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Fish Skin & Scales

6.3.2. Fish Bones & Fins

6.4. Market Attractiveness, by Type



7. Global Fish Collagen Peptide Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings/Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Bone & Joint Health

7.3.2. Nutraceuticals

7.3.3. Cosmeceuticals

7.3.4. Pharmaceuticals

7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Application



8. Global Fish Collagen Peptide Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. China

8.2.5. Latin America

8.2.6. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Market Attractiveness, by Region



9. North America Fish Collagen Peptide Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Fish Collagen Peptide Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia Pacific Fish Collagen Peptide Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Latin America Fish Collagen Peptide Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa Fish Collagen Peptide Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. GELITA AG

14.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.2.1.2. Financial Overview

14.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis

14.2.1.4. Strategic Overview

14.2.2. Amicogen, Inc.

14.2.3. Capsugel Belgium NV (Lonza)

14.2.4. Vivesa holding s.r.o.

14.2.5. Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

14.2.6. Norland Products, Inc.

14.2.7. Rousselot (Darling Ingredients, Inc.)

14.2.8. Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd.



