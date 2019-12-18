Diet Supplements Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Industry Report on Global Diet Supplements Market 2019 Edition

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Diet Supplements Industry

A new report recently added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global Diet Supplements Market is expected to surge drastically and achieve an impressive compound annual growth rate during the forecast period 2017 and 2025. The stressful work environment, raising awareness about the health amongst the masses of all age groups and a considerable jump in the count of fitness centres and gymnasiums globally are the significant factors contributing to the upward market trend.

The global diet supplement market is driven by erratic and stressful work schedules and the alterations in the diet consumption schedules. These factors also expedited the selling of dietary and nutritional supplements throughout the globe in the form of tablets, powder and fluids. Also, the increasing influence of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to drive dietary supplement manufacturing companies to use capsule dosage forms over the forecast period— It is essential to ensure the standard colour characteristics and the overall quality of the finished product. Enhanced energy and weight control are expected to remain the dominant application segment throughout the forecast period due to increased knowledge of fat reduction and emphasis on increasing adult food intake.

Accelerated urbanization, a significant surge in the disposable income, and heightened consumer awareness of health issues are expected to drive Global Diet Supplements Market growth in the coming few years. Because of the high pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases, demand for weight management services, and a favourable outlook for medically backed nutritional supplements are projected to propel consumer demand. Apart from this, the consumer behaviour to the potential health and wellness benefits is highly encouraging concerning dietary supplements. Growth in the geriatric population, skyrocketing healthcare costs, emerging lifestyle, food reforms, medical advancements, and higher price have accelerated both the overall growth of the industry and the product demand.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Amway Enterprises, Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Limited and more.

Global Diet Supplements Market : Segmental Analysis

Based on the segment, the Global Diet Supplements Market is segmented into the ingredients, distribution channel, end-uses, application and regional demand.

Global Diet Supplements Market: Regional Analysis

Based on the geography, the Global Diet Supplements Market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

North America has been the front runner in the race of Global Diet Supplements Market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. Increased understanding of nutritional enrichment on a macro level is expected to fuel local demand in the years ahead. Additionally, the mounting inclusion of sport as part of the educational curriculum in education systems in major markets such as the U.S., Russia, China, and Japan is projected to encourage the growth of child dietary supplement market. The Asia Pacific region is also rapidly rising as an emerging Diet Supplements Market. Increased disposable incomes and enhanced knowledge about the importance of supplements and organic diet are the major factors, which are expected to drive the Diet Supplements Market growth in the region during the projected timeline.

