High Speed Camera Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Application and Top Players

Exhibit: Lucrative Regional High Speed Camera Market

The global high speed camera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 550.36 Mn by 2027.

PUNE, INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across North America, the technological advancements have led to highly competitive markets. With the increasing demand for high-quality products and services, companies are constantly innovating to serve their customer in the best possible way. Being a technologically advanced country, coupled with high disposable incomes with individuals, the consumer electronics industry has blossomed in the region. The density of consumer electronic devices in the region is quite high. Smartphones, tablets, personal computers, music players, DVD players, television sets, washing machines, and other home-based electronic devices have found a wider user base in North America. Further, automobile ownership is quite widespread in the North American continent, with more than 90% of households in the U.S. and ~80% of households in Canada owning at least one vehicle. The high density of automobile sector is anticipated to boost the demand for high speed camera for comprehensive analysis of fast processes, for example in system testing, component testing, airbag tests, and crash tests.

Global High Speed Camera Market - Company Profiles

• AOS Technologies AG

• Fastec Imaging

• Integrated Design Tools

• Mikrotron GmBH

• NAC Image Technology

• NEC Corporation

• Optronis GmBH

• PCO AG

• Photron

• Vision Research

• Mega Speed USA

• The Slow Motion Camera Company

• Edgertronic

Key findings of the study:

In 2018, the image sensors component led the high speed camera market, by component, with considerable market share. The increasing price per smartphone of cameras has benefitted the CMOS image sensor industry and is further anticipated to drive the market. High demands for “Dual Cameras”, and “Face Recognition” technologies in the smartphones are further anticipated to boost these demands.

The 2 – 5 MP resolution type led the high speed camera market. Pixel resolution of the high speed cameras is another important parameter to consider before purchasing it. The high speed cameras are available in a variety of resolutions. Higher resolution cameras are chose for applications where the field of view of the camera is large or when a very small spatial resolution is required as numerous fine details in the high speed event. The high speed camera market on the basis of test type is segmented into 2 Megapixel, 2 to 5 Megapixel, >5 Megapixel and others.

Frame rates are the primary factors for consideration while purchasing a high speed camera. Most high-speed cameras provide the ability to run at increasingly higher frame rates as the pixel resolution is reduced. However, the increased frame rate is not completely proportional to the reduction in resolution and typically comes with restrictions regarding the specific numbers of horizontal and/or vertical pixels to be selected with the reduced resolution. There is a very wide range of performance levels and a wide range of costs for high-speed cameras. In 2018, the 5000 – 20,000 frame rate camera led the high speed camera market.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global High Speed Camera – By Component

1.3.2 Global High Speed Camera – By Resolution

1.3.3 Global High Speed Camera – By Frame Rate

1.3.4 Global High Speed Camera – By Application

1.3.5 Global High Speed Camera – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. High Speed Camera – Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

5. High Speed Camera – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Constant rise in demand from entertainment and media industry

5.1.2 Automotive safety testing to prove a critical driving factor for the market

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High cost structure associated with high speed camera

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising demand for camera from various industries around the world is going to offer a greater opportunity to the market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increase in resolution is going to offer higher frame rate in even higher resolution

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Continue…..

