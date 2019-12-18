In-vehicle eCall Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global in-vehicle eCall market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years. The growth of the market can be majorly accredited to the booming automotive industry across the globe. Prevailing trend of vehicle electrification and upcoming mandates imposed on active safety are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the in-vehicle eCall market during the estimated timeframe. Nowadays, focus towards customer safety and comfort has increased at a rapid pace, which is likely to impact the market outlook positively. Increasing importance of safety features due to surging cases of accidents, safety issues, and vehicle thefts will propel the market growth in the estimated timeframe.

Parallel boost for internet service providers, coupled with surging demand for driver assistance systems have opened new doors of opportunities for the in-vehicle eCall market across the globe. Moreover, increased emphasis towards autonomous cars will encourage the market growth in the study period. Chief factors directing the course of the market are the safety and security concerns, coupled with subsequent regulations by the government across the world. Moreover, development of next-gen telematics protocol will drive the market outlook across the globe. The gradual development of this protocol will gain traction in the market. It is a technology introduced by BMW along with telematics service vendors such as WirelessCar and Connexis in order to provide a platform for designing flexible and scalable telematics systems.

Conversely, increased cost of embedded systems compared to integrated systems will deter the market growth across the globe. Surging demand for economic and small cars and rising risks related to cyber security will curtail the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global in-vehicle eCall market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the in-vehicle eCall market is segmented into automatic eCall and manual button eCall. Of these, the automatic eCall is gaining popularity as it offers seamless driving experience and convenience.

The application segment comprises passenger vehicle and automatic vehicle. Of these, the passenger vehicles will gain prominence as in-vehicle eCall is extensively implemented in passenger vehicles so that passengers can experience seamless driving.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the in-vehicle eCall market spans across the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the Americas is likely to command the largest market share due to the booming automotive industry in the region. Increasing prevalence of road accidents have further led to the implementation of in-vehicle eCall devices, especially in new vehicle models. The automotive market in America had an immense impact on the global economy. The American economy has transformed with the mass production technique of Henry Ford and development of the automobile sector in the region. These factors are likely to create new growth opportunities for the overall market in the estimated timeframe.

Industry Updates

The European Commission has mandated the implementation of eCall in all new models of passenger cars as well as light commercial vehicles in order to prevent rising cases of road accidents.

