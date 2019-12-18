Automotive Smart Antenna Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Today, an automotive antenna is an indispensable part of a car’s safety and communication system. It is a signal receiving and signal transporting device for connecting Bluetooth devices, wireless devices, 3G/4G services, and more. The growing demand for connectivity-based safety features and the increased use of cellular applications are driving the automotive smart antenna market in many countries. According to report analysts, the global market of these antennas should witness a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018-2025. From US$ 2.3 billion in 2018, the market is expected to reach US$ 5.9 billion by 2025.

Automotive smart antennas are also known as digital antenna arrays or multiple antennas. They are installed on the metallic roof, rear bumper, front under glass, or spoiler in conventional cars. In convertible cars, the antenna is installed on the deck lid or spoiler. They are installed without any cables or wires. Smart antennas are an important part of the GPS and other position location systems. The increasing use of GPS services for vehicle safety and the development of intelligent vehicles technology are also expected to fuel market growth.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4424087-global-automotive-smart-antenna-market-professional-survey-report-2019



The production and sales of premium vehicles have increased at a notable rate in recent years. However, data management related to radio and signal processing is quite challenging for automotive smart antenna makers. Also, underdeveloped infrastructure in some countries is likely to hinder the assimilation of wireless technology in automobiles. This report gives a clear picture of the current smart antenna market and the future prospects to help manufacturers and key players plan their future strategies.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market : Key Players

Continental

Denso

TE Connectivity

Hella

Laird

Yokowo

Harada

Schaffner

Kathrein

Ficosa

Harman

Hirschmann Car Communication

MD Electronik

HUF Hülsbeck & Fürst

Wisi Group

Calearo Antenne

Lorom

Inpaq Technology

Pulselarsen Antenna

Segmentation:

The global automotive smart antenna market is segmented by types, applications, components, and electric vehicles.

Based on types, the market is divided into high frequency, very high frequency, and ultra-high frequency.

Based on applications, the market is divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Based on components, the market is segmented into transceivers, ECU, and others.

Based on electric vehicles, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). The demand for BEV is likely to increase in the years to come.

Regional Analysis:

The regions considered for analyzing the global automotive smart antenna market are North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, France, UK, Germany, Russia, and the rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and the rest of the region), Central and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and the rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and South Africa).

North America accounts for the highest market share. Europe is also expected to occupy a significant position. The smart antennas market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a good pace over the forecast period. Growing population, good economic growth, rapid urbanization, and the increase in connected cars are boosting the market here.

Industry News:

In June 2018, a key player Laird announced a new design center in Romania for expanding its global footprint and leadership in sophisticated antenna systems, wireless in-vehicle charging, automotive telematics, and smartphone integration.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Smart Antenna



2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Smart Antenna



4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Automotive Smart Antenna Regional Market Analysis

6 Automotive Smart Antenna Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Automotive Smart Antenna Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Automotive Smart Antenna Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Automotive Smart Antenna Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4424087-global-automotive-smart-antenna-market-professional-survey-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.