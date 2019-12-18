BOPP Films for Packaging Market Status, Size, Growth Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data 2019-2025
BOPP Films for Packaging Market 2019-2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “BOPP Films for Packaging Market 2025 Survey Industry Key Players – Toray Plastics, Profol, Uflex, Cosmo Films" To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
BOPP Films for Packaging Market 2019-2025
Description: -
The global packaging industry is moving towards a new trend and players are replacing cellophane, waxing paper, and aluminum foils with BOPP films. This trend is expected to gain traction in the coming years owing to the fact that BOPP films are more flexible and also facilitate faster packaging with advanced sealing properties as compared to other packaging materials. This has impelled manufacturers to come up with new techniques pertaining to the production of BOPP films in order to cater to the demand of various industries.
BOPP films have even lower density than Polypropylene. The low density leads to higher yield than films of other plastics. This permits BOPP films to be more cost effective than substitutes. Additionally, the rising demand for an enhanced shelf life of food products has resulted in a greater demand for high moisture barriers in packaging films. This is further projected to boost sales of BOPP films for packaging in the coming years.
Scope of the Report:
Regions such as Western Europe and North America embody the mature markets for BOPP packaging films. Nevertheless, the global market has been perceiving outstanding growth in emerging economies such as China and India fueled by the expansion of the flexible packaging industry in these countries. Moreover, other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Myanmar have been experiencing strong growth in their flexible packaging industries. This is likely to facilitate the growth of the Asia Pacific BOPP films for packaging market over the course of the forecast period. The rising preference for flexible packaging solutions can be attributed to the growing desire for convenience packaging among several industries.
Free Sample Report >>
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097399-global-bopp-films-for-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Toray Plastics
Profol
Uflex
Cosmo Films
Ampacet Corporation
Manucor
Dunmore Corporation
INNOVIA
Jindal Films Americas
Vibac
Treofan
SIBUR
Impex Global
FlexFilm
Gettel Group
FuRong
Kinlead Packaging
FSPG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wraps
Bags and Pouches
Tapes
Labels
Printing and Lamination
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverage
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Tobacco Packaging
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global BOPP Films for Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the BOPP Films for Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Report Visit >>
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097399-global-bopp-films-for-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wraps
1.4.3 Bags and Pouches
1.4.4 Tapes
1.4.5 Labels
1.4.6 Printing and Lamination
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverage
1.5.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.5 Tobacco Packaging
1.5.6 Electrical & Electronics
1.5.7 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Toray Plastics
12.1.1 Toray Plastics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
12.1.4 Toray Plastics Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development
12.2 Profol
12.2.1 Profol Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
12.2.4 Profol Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Profol Recent Development
12.3 Uflex
12.3.1 Uflex Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
12.3.4 Uflex Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Uflex Recent Development
12.4 Cosmo Films
12.4.1 Cosmo Films Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
12.4.4 Cosmo Films Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cosmo Films Recent Development
12.5 Ampacet Corporation
12.5.1 Ampacet Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
12.5.4 Ampacet Corporation Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Ampacet Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Manucor
12.6.1 Manucor Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
12.6.4 Manucor Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Manucor Recent Development
12.7 Dunmore Corporation
12.7.1 Dunmore Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
12.7.4 Dunmore Corporation Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Dunmore Corporation Recent Development
Continued......
About Us:
“Wise Guy Reports Is Part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data for Industries and Governments Around the Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features an Exhaustive List of Market Research Reports from Hundreds of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast a Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category and an Even More Comprehensive Collection of Market Research Reports Under These Categories and Sub-Categories”.
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.