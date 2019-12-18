BOPP Films for Packaging Market Status, Size, Growth Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data 2019-2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2019


Description: -

The global packaging industry is moving towards a new trend and players are replacing cellophane, waxing paper, and aluminum foils with BOPP films. This trend is expected to gain traction in the coming years owing to the fact that BOPP films are more flexible and also facilitate faster packaging with advanced sealing properties as compared to other packaging materials. This has impelled manufacturers to come up with new techniques pertaining to the production of BOPP films in order to cater to the demand of various industries. 
BOPP films have even lower density than Polypropylene. The low density leads to higher yield than films of other plastics. This permits BOPP films to be more cost effective than substitutes. Additionally, the rising demand for an enhanced shelf life of food products has resulted in a greater demand for high moisture barriers in packaging films. This is further projected to boost sales of BOPP films for packaging in the coming years. 

Scope of the Report:

Regions such as Western Europe and North America embody the mature markets for BOPP packaging films. Nevertheless, the global market has been perceiving outstanding growth in emerging economies such as China and India fueled by the expansion of the flexible packaging industry in these countries. Moreover, other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Myanmar have been experiencing strong growth in their flexible packaging industries. This is likely to facilitate the growth of the Asia Pacific BOPP films for packaging market over the course of the forecast period. The rising preference for flexible packaging solutions can be attributed to the growing desire for convenience packaging among several industries. 

The major manufacturers covered in this report 

Toray Plastics 
Profol 
Uflex 
Cosmo Films 
Ampacet Corporation 
Manucor 
Dunmore Corporation 
INNOVIA 
Jindal Films Americas 
Vibac 
Treofan 
SIBUR 
Impex Global 
FlexFilm 
Gettel Group 
FuRong 
Kinlead Packaging 
FSPG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Wraps 
Bags and Pouches 
Tapes 
Labels 
Printing and Lamination

Market segment by Application, split into 
Food and Beverage 
Personal Care & Cosmetics 
Pharmaceuticals 
Tobacco Packaging 
Electrical & Electronics 
Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global BOPP Films for Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the BOPP Films for Packaging development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Wraps 
1.4.3 Bags and Pouches 
1.4.4 Tapes 
1.4.5 Labels 
1.4.6 Printing and Lamination 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Food and Beverage 
1.5.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics 
1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals 
1.5.5 Tobacco Packaging 
1.5.6 Electrical & Electronics 
1.5.7 Industrial 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

…………….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Toray Plastics 
12.1.1 Toray Plastics Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction 
12.1.4 Toray Plastics Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development 
12.2 Profol 
12.2.1 Profol Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction 
12.2.4 Profol Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Profol Recent Development 
12.3 Uflex 
12.3.1 Uflex Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction 
12.3.4 Uflex Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Uflex Recent Development 
12.4 Cosmo Films 
12.4.1 Cosmo Films Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction 
12.4.4 Cosmo Films Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Cosmo Films Recent Development 
12.5 Ampacet Corporation 
12.5.1 Ampacet Corporation Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction 
12.5.4 Ampacet Corporation Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Ampacet Corporation Recent Development 
12.6 Manucor 
12.6.1 Manucor Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction 
12.6.4 Manucor Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Manucor Recent Development 
12.7 Dunmore Corporation 
12.7.1 Dunmore Corporation Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction 
12.7.4 Dunmore Corporation Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Dunmore Corporation Recent Development 

Continued......

