Mobile Phone Application Processor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Mobile phone application processor is an advanced system on a chip (SoC) device that is primarily designed and manufactured to support software and apps running in a mobile operating system environment. Efficiently designed mobile phone application processors deliver a self-contained operating environment that provides all desired system capabilities required to support a device's applications, including graphics processing, efficient memory management, and multimedia decoding. Modern mobile phone application processors may be independent of other technical processors in the same device, such as a mobile phone's baseband/wireless communications processor.

Some mobile phone vendors manufacture their own mobile phone application processors. Other vendors acquire efficient mobile application processors from a third-party manufacturer, and further incorporate them in mobile phones as original equipment manufacturer components. Most of the mobile phone manufacturers are not focused on developing their own mobile application processor. As this strategy helps in lessening BoM costs and makes it possible for phone manufacturers to offer low-cost and smart consumer electronics to their clients. A wide variety of consumer electronics devices include mobile phone application processors, including smartphones, feature phones, E-Readers, tablets, Macbooks, automotive navigation devices, and advanced gaming consoles.

Market players are interested to invest in typically designed SoC processor devices that integrate the IP several other processor cores along with other ancillary functions. Advanced application processors generally operate on a mobile operating system environment, essentially a specialized RTOS, as well as application software. Such mobile phone application processors are high in demand. Mobile phone application processors are often packaged in a manner where a dynamic RAM package is mounted on top of the application processor SoC. The procedure is known as package-on-package. The critical benefit of this procedure is that it needs only a separate NAND gate flash storage to be operated.

Global Mobile Phone Application Processor Market : Key Players

Apple

Broadcom

Intel

Qualcomm

Nvidia

Texas Instruments

Samsung

Renesas Mobile

MediaTek

Huawei

Allwinner Technology

AMD

Market Segmentation

The global mobile phone application processor market can be analyzed on the basis of major product types, crucial application areas, and regional markets.

Based on the types, mobile phone application processors can be classified into-

Stand-Alone Smartphone Application Processor

Integrated Smartphone Application Processor

32-Bit Smartphone Application Processor

64-Bit Smartphone Application Processor

Based on the applications, mobile phone application processor market can be segmented into-

Gaming

Photo and Video Editing

Camera

The advanced mobile phone application processors include multiple processor cores. These devices also include different graphics processing units, efficient cache memories, memory controllers, video/audio encoders and decoders, USB host controllers that can support several specialized functions.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global mobile phone application processor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia. A growing number of consumer electronics and mobile device development industries in emerging countries, such as India, China, and Japan are expected to drive the demand for efficient mobile phone application processors. North America is another prominent market for application processors. Ongoing technological advancements in processor manufacturing and rising demand for high-speed application processors from the gaming industries across North America, the presence of some leading smartphone manufacturing organizations are expected to drive the product demand in the North American region. European countries are also expected to contribute to the growth of the mobile phone application processors market.

Important Facts

Apple A13 Bionic is believed to be the best mobile phone application processor, which is further expected to power the iPhone 11 Lineup. Among Android mobile phone devices, the Snapdragon 855+ is presently the most promising processor followed by Kirin 990 5G, Kirin 9904G, Snapdragon 855, and Exynos 9825. Whereas, The HiSilicon Kirin 980 is presently the most efficient and cost-effective application processor for Android devices after the Exynos 9820.

