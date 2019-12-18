Eagle Technology Launches the first AI Reporting Chatbot in Maintenance Software – “Ask Steve”

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this year Eagle Technology, a leader in Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS), announced an industry first, the development of their new product, “Ask Steve”, A CMMS Artificial Intelligent (AI) Reporting Chatbot a powerful data analytics tool which can help manage and preserve the life of assets and facilities.Ask Steve modernizes analytics by allowing users to ask questions about their data and receive visible results. This new technology makes it easy to extract data simply and comprehensively without the need of dealing with data directly.Ask Steve is an AI ChatBot, letting users “drive” through their own data history using a conversational approach, discovering patterns that they couldn’t before. All in real-time and reproducible. Compared to free-flowing natural language solutions, which results in user frustration and errors, Ask Steve uses a controlled/engineered natural language approach in which a recommendation engine guides the user along the engineered language surface as they compose their dialogs. And as you use Ask Steve more, it learns more (AI and Machine Learning capabilities) and can better anticipate your questions.The result is a more natural human-machine natural language dialog system in which the platform can unambiguously understand the user. The technology has been demonstrated to improve the productivity of users by 10X, and to allow users to discover patterns that they were not able to discover before, all in real-time. A crucial aspect of our technology is that it is based on the philosophy of empowering users with AI, Machine Learning and Data Analytics to form a synergistic collaboration between the user and the (data) machine.“Ask Steve is the next platform in user-driven analytics. Unlike with standard reporting, there is no need to fully understand the data structure or tables involved in generating in-depth outcomes. In this way, Ask Steve can be used by executives, supervisors and technicians alike. It can also be used across multiple facilities or a single building.” Harshad Shah, Eagle Technology, Inc. CEO and PresidentUsers can, in essence, interact with their database in order to see the information and share it within an organization. The “Ask Steve” module has been a welcomed addition to Eagle’s CMMS package, Proteus MMX.Visit our website to learn more about this CMMS Reporting Chatbot or download the brochure.About Eagle Technology, Inc.Since 1986, Eagle Technology has been a leader in the development and sale of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS). Eagle has thousands of users in 34 countries and has developed partnerships with companies like Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Delta Controls, Trane and Tridium. These partnerships have enabled Eagle Technology to promote, manage and service customers worldwide.For more information, visit http://www.eaglecmms.com



