Instant Messaging Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The instant messaging software solution registered a global high in the year 2018 and is expected to grow by leap and bound in the years to come. The industry is marked by several factors and allows friends and families or customers to interact with each other. The massive growth potential has attracted major investors who have been investing heavily on instant messaging software solutions. Instant messaging capabilities give an upper hand to companies who can have a dialogue with their potential customers in no time.

When it comes to instant messaging software systems, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The familiarity of similar services, coupled with advanced technologies, makes the entire experience seamless. On the other hand, the integration of artificial intelligence in modern software systems has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. On the other hand, instant messaging system solutions allow individuals to send files, pictures, emojis, and location apart from the standard messaging solutions. This, in turn, has led to the rise of solutions all across the globe.

Apart from the standard solutions, most modern instant messaging software solutions enable users to transact online. Some of the companies go to extreme an allow booking of flights and trains, shopping, and an array of similar services to help the industry grow exponentially. This, in turn, has worked in favor of the industry as companies seek to invest in long term solutions. The analyst shares similar sentiments, and hence the investors show positive aspects of growth.

Key Players

Line

Pidgin

Google

Cisco Jabber

Apple Messages

Facebook Messenger

Slack

ICQ

IBM Sametime

Microsoft Skype

WhatsApp Messenger

Tencent

Telegram

YY

Windows Live Messenger

WeChat

Trillian

China Mobile

Yahoo Messenger

Viber

Centericq

Alibaba

BeeNut

BitlBee

Adium

Gajim

Fire

Segmentation

The global instant messaging software solutions can be segmented on the basis of a wide range of factors that affect the growth aspects of the industry. These segmentations play an essential role and allow one to have a view on the industry form a clear, unbiased opinion about the industry. However, two significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are based on the type and the basis of application. Based on type, the industry is segmented into cloud-based and on premise-based solutions. On the other hand, based on demand, the industry is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses.

Regional Overview

Instant messaging software solutions is a global phenomenon. The industry holds the lion share in North America and Europe. The rapidly evolving digital and consumer landscape presents a vast potential while companies are in a race to replicate China’s success model. The Asia Pacific region leads the race with China at the helm of it. Major companies like Facebook and WhatsApp have been trying to replicate the same while India’s PayTm has already made remarkable progression in the following domain.

Industry News

A latest report highlighted the growth aspects of the global instant messaging software industry. The reported highlighted key drivers of growth and the major players in the industry. The report as discussed the role of technology as an enabling factor

