Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Status, Size, Growth Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data 2019-2025

Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Research Report 2019" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2019-2025

Description: -

The global Agricultural Biotechnology market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on Agricultural Biotechnology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Biotechnology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The major manufacturers covered in this report

Syngenta

DuPont

Monsanto

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Certis USA

Dow AgroSciences

Mycogen Seed

Performance Plants

KWS SAAT

Evogene

Rubicon

Vilmorin

Global Bio-chem Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Molecular Markers

Vaccines

Genetic Engineering

Tissue Culture

Molecular Diagnostics

Other

Segment by Application

Transgenic Crops/Seeds

Biopesticides

Other



Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Biotechnology

1.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Molecular Markers

1.2.3 Vaccines

1.2.4 Genetic Engineering

1.2.5 Tissue Culture

1.2.6 Molecular Diagnostics

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Agricultural Biotechnology Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agricultural Biotechnology Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transgenic Crops/Seeds

1.3.3 Biopesticides

1.3.4 Other

1.3 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



…………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agricultural Biotechnology Business

7.1 Syngenta

7.1.1 Syngenta Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Syngenta Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DuPont Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Monsanto

7.3.1 Monsanto Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Monsanto Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

7.4.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bayer CropScience

7.6.1 Bayer CropScience Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bayer CropScience Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Certis USA

7.7.1 Certis USA Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Certis USA Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dow AgroSciences

7.8.1 Dow AgroSciences Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dow AgroSciences Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mycogen Seed

7.9.1 Mycogen Seed Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mycogen Seed Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Performance Plants

7.10.1 Performance Plants Agricultural Biotechnology Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Performance Plants Agricultural Biotechnology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 KWS SAAT

7.12 Evogene

7.13 Rubicon

7.14 Vilmorin

7.15 Global Bio-chem Technology



