IT Asset Management Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

December 18, 2019

Global IT asset management hit a significant high in the year 2018 and is expected to grow exponentially all across the globe. The industry registered a substantial milestone in the year 2017 with $1.16 billion as the market size and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.8% between the years 2017-2024. By the time the industry is expected to cross $2.32 billion in gross revenues. The industry is affected by several leading factors that play a significant role in the growth of the sector.

When it comes to the Global IT asset management software, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The ever-evolving IT industry and the need for productive and streamlined software in place have helped the industry grow by leaps and bounds. On the other hand, the rising pressure on IT firms and the need to manage multiple projects has also worked out in favor of the industry. Furthermore, the recent developments in the form of collaborations have worked renovated how the sector is looked at.

However, despite the growth prospects, the IT asset management software industry is looked at with skeptic's eyes. The significant changes in the platforms, coupled with intense competition, has not worked out in favor of the industry. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects and hence has attracted the attention of investors all across the globe. The investors have been betting huge on the growth of the industry and have been pouring millions in the development of it.

Key Players

Scalable Software

Samanage

Symantec

BMC Software

Microsoft

IBM

Freshservice

JustSAMIt

Micro Focus

HP

Salesforce

Spiceworks

Infor

InvGate

Real Asset Management

Lansweeper

Segmentation

The global IT asset management software industry can be divided based on several key factors. Each factor plays an equivalent role and helps one to have an on the industry from multiple lenses. These segmentations combined ensure that one has complete, precise, and unbiased views on the industry. Some of the significant services based on which the industry can be segmented into are based on component, based on deployment type, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on the part, the industry is segmented into solutions and services. On the other hand, based on the deployment type, the industry is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. Furthermore, based on the organization size, the industry is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

Regional Overview

The global IT asset management software industry finds its largest market in North America. The presence of a large number of companies in the region, coupled with increasing spending on the essential software, has helped the industry flourish in the area. The Asia Pacific region also shows excellent signs of growth too. The presence of a large number of IT companies in India and China has boosted the growth prospects of the industry.

Industry News

A latest report highlighted the growth aspects of the global IT software asset management software. The reported highlighted key drivers of growth and the major players in the industry. The report as discussed the role of technology as an enabling factor.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

