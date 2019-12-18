There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,280 in the last 365 days.

Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market to Surpass US$ 40.9 billion by 2026

The global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market Size will reach 40.9 billion US$ in 2026, from 24.7 billion US$ in 2018.

CA, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market Size will reach 40.9 billion US$ in 2026, from 24.7 billion US$ in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Other Regions

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Rockwell

EFT

Azbil

IBM

Emerson Electric

Delta Electronics

DEXMA

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GridPoint

CET

POWERTECH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Mining

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals and Chemicals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Other Region

