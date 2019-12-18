Advanced skin treatments at LA anti aging clinic

Skin Sense Wellness uses only time-tested and the latest proven methods to protect your skin and slow the aging process.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin Sense Wellness in LA offers the most advanced skin treatments of any anti-aging clinic in Southern California.

Clinic owner Marion Simms is always on the lookout for new treatments and leading edge technology that has proven effective. “We don’t offer fads” Simms states.

"Anti-aging treatments abound. Some work. Some do not. A few can actually be harmful to your skin. When I hear of something new, I take time to research it. I see what leading dermatologists say and I look for clinical trial reports," Simms says. "If all this works, then I introduce it into our Skin Sense Wellness protocols and we run our own trials."

“Two ingredients that we include in our treatments that have proven effective are epidermal growth factor (EGF) and adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Both of these are used at Skin Sense Wellness on clients who want to protect their skin and slow down the aging process.”

"The Southern California sun is simply brutal on skin. You must take care to protect it from the sun. Night timeis when you should include anti-aging ingredients in your routine to bolster your skin's natural defenses against these damaging effects," Ms. Simms recommends.

EGF is a naturally occurring protein that heals skin by promoting DNA synthesis and cell growth. Ms. Simms said this ingredient encourages healing and the production of collagen and keeps the skin looking young and healthy.

Adenosin triphosphate (ATP) moisturizes and soothes skin. It is also a "major energy molecule for all intracellular processes" which makes it play a major role in skin rejuvenation. Ms. Simms said many clients report amazing results when ATP is used.

"As always, the health of your skin is our greatest concern. If you have questions about any of the products we use, please ask. We will show you the studies and reports and explain everything. You can then make an informed decision about your skin care regimen," she said.

