Top Plant Based Meat Market drivers, trends shaping the market at a high CAGR of 14.82% during the forecast 2020-2026

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research on Plant Based Meat Market by OG Analysis is amidst comprehensive research works for the 2020 to 2026 forecast period. With a CAGR of 14.82 %, the market value is set to reach accountable records through 2026.

The plant based meat market growth is driven by increasing consumption of healthier substitutes for meat products, growing vegan and flexitarian population as well as awareness towards the health benefits of plant-based meat over animal-based meat products.

The dramatic rise in number of vegans about 2% of the world population, estimated during 2019 and the 2025 global initiatives to curb food-related greenhouse gas emissions boost the market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Greater access to R&D incentives and innovation of value-added plant based meat products by major food manufacturing players drive the market growth. For instance, Good Food Institute (GFI) significantly invested in various universities to develop and evolve plant based meat products in terms of their texture and taste.

Furthermore, development of new products with health safety analysis and enhanced shelf life is moving up the production chain and is set to thrust the market size over the period.

However, lack of awareness and the perception of the consumers towards the taste of plant-based meat products remains a challenge for the plant-based meat market growth.

Health benefits of soy emerge as a key market trend across the plant based meat industry during 2020-2026

Amidst key source segments, Soy is a widely consumed base ingredient for plant based meat production driven by high protein content and meat-like texture. Moreover, soy-based foods are cholesterol-free counter to animal protein foods and serve as a source of fibers, vitamins, and other essential nutrients.

Accordingly, key market participants are offering value-added soy based meat products. For instance, in 2019, the Impossible Foods launched an upgraded version of soy-based burgers with less sodium and less saturated fat.

Emergence of key market segments drive the plant based meat market growth during the forecast

Among key market products, burgers patties emerge with strong plant based meat market share. Accordingly, the availability of variety of plant based chicken and meat patties offered by leading players such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods drive the demand for burger patties.

Further, chicken is one of the most consumed meat types across the market owing to the popularity of various chicken products among the consumers. Additionally, the plant-based meat key manufacturers are offering a variety of plant-based chicken products such as nuggets, strips, and patties which create long term market opportunities for plant based market, by chicken products. Moreover, high-protein ingredients utilized by the leading market producers are gaining the attention of consumers.

Synopsis of regional Plant Based Meat Market share during 2020-2026 prospects

In order to increase and strengthen the customer base across key regions, plant based meat players need to adopt effective marketing and promotion strategies to educate consumers about plant based meat products and benefits.

Based on regional market analysis across Asia Pacific, China emerges with strong plant based meat market share driven by environmental influence over animal killing for meat consumption and the growth in consumption of meat-free diet. In addition, the market growth is witnessed across South Asian countries, for instance, in 2019, a variety of plant based meat dishes were launched by Impossible Foods at 8 restaurants throughout Singapore.

Furthermore, plant based meat market across North America and Europe is booming driven by increase in number of animal welfare organizations, exponentially growing veganism trend and rising concerns for health.

Moreover, key manufacturers across these regions are currently focusing on new products with underline focus on taste and authentic plant-based food. In 2019, Nestlé launched Garden Gourmet, a 100% plant-based burgers for the consumers’ across Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden as well as raw plant-based burger in the United States customized for the American consumer.

Competitive prospects across key plant based meat market players during the forecast period

Leading market players are constantly working to capture plant based meat market share, accordingly, in 2019, McDonald's started testing of plant based burgers to serve the growing population of consumers looking to reduce their meat intake.

Plant based meat key companies are investing in product differentiation with added health benefits and strategic distribution of plant based meat products. For instance, in 2019, Hormel launched non-GMO soy product, a ground meat alternative in retail outlets. On similar lines, Kellogg launched product line Incogmeato, the plant based meat product lines to hit the freezer section across grocery stores.

With conditions of competition, investment by major giants in plant based meat market for R&D phase and the overall supply chain is observed during the forecast, correspondingly, founder of Microsoft Corporation, Bill Gates invested in Beyond Meat.

Active participants of plant based meat market include Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Garden Protein International, Impossible Foods, Gold& Green Foods, Maple Leaf Foods, Morningstar Farms, Sunfed, Tofurky, and Quorn Foods.

