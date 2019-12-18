Cancer Immunotherapy Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.24% between 2020 and 2026

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Value and growth during 2020-2026($ Billion)

2020 Future of Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market, Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities, Competition, Forecasts, industry Outlook

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Immunotherapy Market size is aiming to reach new heights with a strong CAGR of 13.24% for the forecast period 2020-2026, notes OG Analysis.

Based on the market drivers and trends, advancements in med-technology, prevalence of cancer and increasing cancer diagnosis rates triggers the market growth.

Further, large volume of market players along with competitive growth of pharmaceutical companies the cancer immunotherapy market value is set to reach recordable growth.

In addition, the idea of stimulating the immune system to attack tumor cells along with the shortcomings of the conventional cancer treatments positively impacts the cancer immunotherapy market growth through the forecast period.

Supportive policy framework, growing cluster of Biopharma companies with focus on improving outcomes of cancer patients, R&D investments, and collaborative approach among key players showcase long term market growth opportunities for investors during the forecast period.

Although there are many prospects in this market, clinical problems in terms of efficacy, patient-to-patient variability, and undesirable outcomes are factors negatively impacting the Cancer Immunotherapy market growth.

Influx of chronic diseases- Cancer drives the Cancer Immunotherapy market growth during the forecast

According to the World Cancer Report, Cancer rates could increase by 50% to 15 million by 2020. This estimation of rising cases of cancer across nations predominantly drives the market participants to invest in R&D, innovative products and drives them to explore market growth opportunities.

The ongoing register of cancer diseases of which approximately 85% of lung cancer cases are advised immunotherapy forces key OEMs to deliver niche drugs. Furthermore, the ongoing clinical trials for cancer therapeutic drugs in particular for non-small cell lung and biliary tract are observed across the market growth space.

Non-profit organizations are observed to be increasingly entering cancer immunotherapy industry partnerships

Academic and non-profit research institutes are observed to be concluding partnerships with industry players to provide innovative platforms that allow combination cancer immunotherapies to be tested in clinical trials. Accordingly, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) and the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) announced CRI to be selected as source of landscape intelligence for cancer immunotherapy.

Further, imCORE (immunotherapy Centers of Research Excellence) Network involves 26 leading cancer research institutions from 10 countries and key OEMs of cancer immunotherapy market such as Roche to develop new Cancer Immunotherapy treatment approaches.

In addition, in 2019, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) announced its inaugural Women in Cancer Immunotherapy Network (WIN) Leadership Institute to empower emerging female leaders and experts in cancer immunotherapy research from around the globe.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market is set for rapid growth across health focus governing countries

The cancer immunotherapy market size across Americas and EU is set to enter growth phase driven by active presence of cancer immunotherapy companies. According to a recent biomedical company statistics, 228 cancer immunotherapy vendors are present across United States followed by 123 companies across the EU.

In addition, market growth is driven by strategic partnerships and product launches across key players of Europe. For instance, in 2019, Roche launched VENTANA PD-L1 Assay in European markets as companion diagnostic to identify triple-negative breast cancer patients.

Key players in the EU are entering deals by investing huge sums, for instance, in 2019, GlaxoSmithKline teamed with Merck KGaA of Germany signed $4.2 billion deal to develop an experimental immunotherapy treatment for multiple difficult-to-treat cancers.

Further, in 2019, Genomics England (GeL) and Cambridge Cancer Genomics (AI-focused Company) entered into a joint agreement to improve access to immunotherapy for cancer patients in the U.K.

Further, the high prevalence of cancer with approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries along with unmet needs of immuno-oncology treatments across Asia Pacific that drives cancer immunotherapy market growth.

Mergers and Acquisitions, huge R&D investments remain key growth strategies of leading immunotherapy market companies

Key companies of cancer immunotherapy market are acquiring small and medium scale companies and entering into partnerships to develop new types of drugs that stimulate the immune system to fight cancer. This approach of M&A activities across the industry drives the market growth during the fiscal term. For instance, recently, Eli Lilly acquired small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline. On similar lines, I-Mab and TRACON Pharmaceuticals announced strategic partnerships for multiple immuno-oncology programs.

Further, key players are focusing on intense investments to acquire biotech companies and deliver immuno based cancer therapeutics. In 2018, Roche acquired UK Cancer Immunotherapy Biotech by investing €655M to develop one of its lead immunological cancer treatments.

Prominent key players contributing major share include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, ELI Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Seattle Genetics Inc., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

