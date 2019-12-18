Dr. Rod Berger Named Strategic Advisor to India’s Eduluk Education Platform

Dr. Rod Berger will support Eduluk’s global growth efforts over the next 18-24 months.

Berger, the CEO of MindRocket Media Group and Educate4Health, will support Eduluk’s growth into global education markets

Dr. Rod Berger, with his rich experience in the education sector, will play a prominent role in supporting Eduluk’s growth into a truly global platform.” — Manu Mital, Founder and CEO of Eduluk

NEW DELHI, INDIA, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eduluk ™, whose platform consolidates educational data in one place to increase interconnectedness for all stakeholders, has named MindRocket Media Group and Educate4Health CEO Dr. Rod Berger as a strategic advisor. In this advisory role, Dr. Berger will support Eduluk’s efforts over the next 18-24 months to grow into major education markets including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.“Dr. Rod Berger, with his rich experience in the education sector, will play a prominent role in supporting Eduluk’s growth into a truly global platform,” said Manu Mital, Founder and CEO of Eduluk. “He will provide strategic guidance not only in terms of user experience but also in connecting the threads of strategic partnerships to increase the benefits we deliver to stakeholders.”Mital founded Eduluk after he searched the internet for career options for his son and observed the lack of organized information available regarding education institutions. Most websites focused on a limited number of higher education institutions, very few had a listing of K-12 schools, and there was no reliable place to find a comprehensive international listing of education institutions across multiple countries.Today Eduluk has grown to include 1.6 million K-12 schools and more than 47,000 higher education institutions in India. The next step involves global growth to close the information gap that exists in many countries, and to create a bridge between students and institutions for admissions and career guidance.“I’m impressed by what Manu Mital has built over the past several years and I believe in his vision for Eduluk. There’s a great opportunity in the global education marketplace for exactly this type of service, and I’m excited to play a role as strategic advisor,” said Dr. Berger. “I look forward to working with Manu to drive the right strategic connections that will lead to meaningful growth and make Eduluk’s benefits accessible to stakeholders globally.”Dr. Berger is CEO of MindRocket Media Group―a multi-channel communications and strategic advisory firm headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A., that works with diverse companies and organizations across the global education sector―as well as the recently-acquired Educate4Health, a global healthcare and life sciences communications firm based in Dublin, Ireland. He has previously served in leadership and advisory roles for technology companies, is a guest lecturer at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, and is an advisor to a number of firms in the U.S. and globally.Berger is also a renowned media personality and interviewer whose work has been featured by Forbes, Huffington Post, Scholastic, EdTechReview India, and more. He has interviewed many of the prominent thinkers in education, including Daniel Pink, Sir Ken Robinson, Sal Khan, and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, as well as Ministers of Education and leading technology investors.Advisement provided by Dr. Berger will guide and enhance Eduluk’s global growth efforts over the next two years. By collaborating with a powerful international network of education leaders and organizations, and combining these connections with capable search technologies, Eduluk will create a seamless search experience for parents and students that crosses global borders. To learn more about Eduluk and its vision to benefit all education stakeholders, visit www.eduluk.com About EdulukEduluk is a one-of-a-kind search and discovery platform that offers comprehensive data on India’s educational landscape. Currently, Eduluk features information on more than 1.6 million K-12 schools and 47,000 higher education institutions. The company’s mission is to create a detailed database of educational institutions across the globe for the benefit of admission seekers, institutional management and policy makers. Learn more at www.eduluk.com



