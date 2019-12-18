THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2019

No One Minutes H.Res. 755 – Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for six hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary **Members are advised that Republican procedural votes are expected in the House throughout the day, beginning as early as 9:00 a.m.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.