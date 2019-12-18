Hoyer Discusses the Impeachment Vote, Funding the Government on CNN’s “Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer”

Click here to watch the full remarks.

On the Impeachment Vote

“When you look at the evidence, in a fair and balanced way, it is inevitable that you come to the conclusion that this President abused his authority, his power as president, and [he] ought to be held accountable. If we don't do that, then we are subject to, as so many Constitutional experts have said, to losing our democracy.”

“This is not about politics; it’s not about polls; it's not about whether one gets re-elected or not. It is whether one complies with their oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States of America. And so many of those folks that you mentioned served in the Armed Forces, served in the Central Intelligence Agency and our security agency, served in the State Department, served in executive agencies in the government, and they take their oath very, very seriously. And it was not until this July 25 phone call and all the evidence that flowed from that, that those Members took their position that we needed to have an inquiry. After the evidence, they have concluded what they have concluded… Neither the Speaker nor I have asked any Member to vote for or against articles of impeachment. That is up to them. That's for their conscience to direct and what they believe to be their duty.”

On Funding the Government

“The fact of the matter is I am very proud of the fact there will be no shutdown. When we took over the [Majority at the] beginning of this year, the government of the United States was shutdown. We hadn’t done our business. [The House] passed appropriation bills, [and] 96 percent of government [was] funded by the end of June. Unfortunately, the Senate didn't pass any bills, but we did come together, Senate, House and, yes, the White House, and reached a compromise that was overwhelmingly supported by a majority of Democrats… We're doing the people's business.”