U.S. Department of Energy Office of Legacy Management (LM) 2019 Stakeholder Survey Research Executive Summary
Additionally, stakeholders exhibited moderate satisfaction with LM’s communications: 56% rating LM’s communications as either “good” or “excellent.” However, these positive ratings have declined significantly from 2012 when 66% rated LM’s communications as “good or “excellent” (see Figure 2).
This decrease is primarily driven by an overall dip in stakeholder use of LM communications: Reported usage has dropped across all LM channels, except social media, since 2012 — especially use of the LM website.
