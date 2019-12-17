Parex Announces Oil Discovery on LLA-32 & Growing Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and focused on Colombian oil exploration and production, provides an operational update.

Azogue (LLA-32, WI 87.5%): The Azogue-1 exploration well (WI 75%) was drilled to a total depth of 12,125 feet. Based on the Company’s evaluation of logging results, potential hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs were encountered in the Une, Guadalupe and Mirador reservoirs. The Une reservoir is expected to contain higher gas content in the reservoir consistent with offset fields and since additional gas is not required for power generation at this time, the Guadalupe reservoir was the first zone completed. The well was tested using an Electric Submersible Pump (“ESP”) and over a 76 hour period a total of 4,750 barrels of 28 API oil was produced. The average production rate during the test was 1,500 barrels of oil per day (“bopd”) (gross) and the production rate for the final 24 hours of the test was 1,800 bopd (gross) with a watercut of 1%. Bottom hole producing pressure during the test indicated a drawdown of under 10% with stable producing pressure during the test. The Azogue discovery will be tied into a nearby Parex operated facility and the Company expects to evaluate the Mirador formation in 2020.

Capachos (WI 50%): The Andina-3 development well was drilled to a depth of 17,430 feet and completed in the upper Guadalupe reservoir. The well is currently testing using an ESP and after 35 hours the well has recovered a total of 1,883 barrels of 33 API oil and 0.8 million cubic feet of gas. The average production rate during the test period is 1,291 bopd (gross) and the measured rate at the end of the period is 1,400 bopd (gross) at a watercut of 2%. Bottom hole pressure recorders indicate a drawdown of approximately 45% at the final recorded rate and a buildup analysis will be completed at the end of the testing period. The Company plans to continue to restrict Andina field production until the flowline is connected to Parex’ central gas processing facility.

Boranda (Boranda, WI 50%): The Boranda-3 well is currently producing 24 API oil from the La Paz Formation at a stable rate of 250 bopd. Parex plans to install a pump to increase the oil rate to approximately 400 bopd. In 2020, the Company plans to drill 3 wells to appraise the Boranda field extent. In addition, through the December 2019 Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (“ANH”) Bid Round, Parex has acquired Block VMM-46 which offsets the Boranda field.

Tigui-12 (LLA-34 WI 55%): The Tigui-12 exploration well, located on the north-west of the Tigui field was drilled to evaluate a zone outside the stratigraphic areas that were the subject of the report prepared by Parex' independent reserves evaluator, GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. dated February 7, 2019 with an effective date of December 31, 2018 (the "2018 GLJ Report"), and is being completed for testing.

Bacano Oeste-5 (Cabrestero WI 100%): The Bacano Oeste-5 exploration well was drilled in the south-west area of the Bacano field, outside of the areal extent of the 2018 GLJ Report and is being completed for testing.

Q4 Exploration Program: Parex is conducting a significant exploration program across multiple Colombian basins and testing various play types. Progress on Q4 2019 exploration drilling is provided below:

Block Exploration Prospect & Status LLA-10 Tautaco – Drilled & abandoned LLA-32 Azogue – Oil discovery Aguas Blancas Pad-A Southern Extension - drilling VIM-1 La Belleza – being completed CPO-11 Daisy – drilling Cabrestero Bacano Oeste-5: Drilled – being completed

Colombia Bid Round: The December 2019 ANH Permanent Process for the Assignment of Areas bid round has awarded Parex 3 blocks, as follows:

Block Working

Interest Basin Estimated

Net Work

Commitment Initial

Royalty Comments LLA-122 50% Llanos $4 million 9% Foothills style VSM-36 100% Upper Magdalena $11 million 9% New Play Concept Exploration VMM-46 100% Middle Magdalena $10 million 9% Adjacent to Boranda oil play

In 2019, Parex successfully increased its prospect inventory by adding 6 new blocks. In addition to the 3 blocks added in the December Bid Round, Parex acquired 2 blocks in the July Bid Round (VSM-25, LLA-94) and transacted a farm-in on the Merecure block in the Llanos Basin, resulting in the Tamariniza discovery.

Production: Parex’ estimates that Q4 2019 average production will exceed 54,000 boe/d compared to the Company's Q3 2019 average quarterly production of 53,045 boe/d.

Share Buy-Backs: Subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Parex expects to renew its NCIB on December 23, 2019 with the intent to repurchase another 10% (approximately 14 million shares) of the public float. Basic shares outstanding as at December 9, 2019 were 143.0 million compared to 155.0 million as at December 31, 2018.

As at November 30, 2019 Parex' cash balance was approximately USD$370 million and its net working capital at September 30, 2019 was USD$280 million.

Oil & Gas Matters Advisory

The term "Boe" means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

References in this press release to production test rates and initial flow rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. Additionally, such rates may also include recovered "load oil" fluids used in well completion stimulation. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Parex. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the test results should be considered preliminary.

