PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Dedicates 17th Habitat for Humanity Home

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division joined community representatives and elected officials on Tuesday to dedicate the newest Habitat for Humanity home.



Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed Crystal McCallum and her three children to their new home on Madison Avenue in the city’s Southeast section. It is the 17th house company volunteers have constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg since 2002.

Damon Saetre, Newport News’ vice president of integrated planning and production control, presented the house keys and a plaque to McCallum. Her home is the 200th built by Habitat for Humanity and its partners.

“There is a sense of purpose and accomplishment that comes from building things with your hands – whether it’s a ship or a house,” Saetre said. “The tools and materials may be a little different, but the builders’ dedication and pride is the same. At the shipyard, we believe that our work allows us to be part of something greater than ourselves. The same is true of this project. These homes make our community stronger, they provide safety and stability for our neighbors, and they provide hope for a better future. We could not be any happier to be part of making this house the McCallum family home.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/nns-17th-habitat-home

Attending the ribbon cutting were Virginia Delegate Mike Mullin, D-Newport News; Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price; Newport News Vice Mayor Tina L. Vick; Newport News City Councilwoman Sharon Scott; Karen Wilds, executive director, Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority; and Janet V. Green, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:



Duane Bourne

Duane.A.Bourne@hii-co.com

(757) 380-3581



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.