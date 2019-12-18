Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Funding Solution to Help Feed LA Kids

Join R4G Make Referrals to Help Feed LA & Enjoy Food Rewards www.RecruitingforGood.com www.RewardingLA.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with donations to nonprofits helping feed LA; and foodie goodies to share with family and friends.

Imagine what life would be like...if everyone in LA enjoys food for good...” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund kid causes. The agency is rewarding referrals that enable Recruiting for Good to generate proceeds; with donations to nonprofits helping feed LA Kids, and food rewards.According to LA Food Bank, "Close to 500,000 kids every day don't know where their next meal is coming from."How to Help R4G Feed LA Kids?1. Companies retain Recruiting for Good for search, once the new hire completes 90 days of employment; the staffing agency donates to a local nonprofit.2. Individuals can help R4G by referring a company hiring professional staff. Recruiting for Good does the search, finds company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee. Every referral that leads to someone getting hired; R4G will donate $500 to a nonprofit (LA Food Bank, Mazon, or No Kid Hungry).R4G will also reward a $500 gift card for a foodie goodie listed on www.RewardingLA.com (Everyone Loves Lunch, Fill My Fridge Please, or Fine Dining Delivered ).Person participating can forgo reward and R4G will donate proceeds to the cause.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Imagine what life would be like...if everyone in LA enjoys food for good..."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund LA causes, fun creative contests, and community services www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA Food for Good to inspire participation, Help Feed LA Kids, and Reward the City's Best Foodie Goodies Visit www.RewardingLA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.