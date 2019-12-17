Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and 2020 Guidance Presentation

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its Fourth Quarter 2019 earnings results and initiate 2020 guidance on Wednesday, February 12, 2019, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release, guidance presentation, and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website - investors.regencycenters.com . The Company will host an earnings conference call and 2020 guidance presentation on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. E.T.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and 2020 Guidance Presentation Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8563 Webcast: investors.regencycenters.com

Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com .

Laura Clark

904 598 7831

LauraClark@RegencyCenters.com



