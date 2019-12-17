Statement on behalf of the Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine on IFA Presidential Election

The Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has extended his congratulations to Tim Cullinan on his election as President of the Irish Farmers Association.

Commenting on the result the Minister said, “Congratualtions to the President-elect and his team on a successful Campaign. I look forward to working constructively with the incoming IFA leadership to address the many challenges facing Irish farmers. I would also like to pay tribute to John Coughlan and Angus Woods for their efforts in such a close contest.’’

