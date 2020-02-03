The Radicati Group Releases “Instant Messaging Statistics Report, 2020-2024”

New study provides key statistics and four-year forecasts on the adoption of Instant Messaging and Mobile Messaging

Instant Messaging continues to show strong adoption with business and consumer users on a worldwide basis” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, US, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact: admin@ radicati .comThe Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059Palo Alto, CA – February 3, 2020 – The Radicati Group just released “Instant Messaging Statistics Report, 2020-2024” a new study which provides use data and four-year forecasts on the adoption of business and consumer Instant Messaging. The study provides data on the number of Users, Accounts, as well as adoption of Mobile Messaging (also known as Mobile IM or Mobile Chat), and Mobile Texting.Instant Messaging (IM) solutions, also known as “chat”, continue to show strong adoption with business and consumer users on a worldwide basis. IM solutions are increasingly feature rich and blend with unified communication suites to deliver group chat, conferencing, voice, video, deep integration with group collaboration suites, and more. Mobile Messaging, which refers to instant messaging services designed primarily for use on mobile devices, are also seeing strong worldwide adoption with both consumer and business users.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please email us at admin@radicati.com or visit our web site at http:// www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.