The Department of Foreign Affaires (DFA) Spearheads Exports Forum on African Market Opportunities

The Department of Foreign Affairs–Office of the Middle East and African Affairs (DFA-OMEAA) co-organized with the Department of Trade and Industry–Exports Management Bureau (DTI-EMB) an exports forum entitled, “Market Opportunities and Trends in Africa: The Next Frontier” at Novotel, Quezon City, on 05 December 2019.

The Embassies of Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa were among those who shared market trends and prospects for Filipino businesses in their respective countries. The Ethiopian honorary consulate and several Ethiopian business entities were also present.

The discussion aimed to provide awareness and understanding on available and possible trade and service opportunities in Africa to Philippine business, academics and policy makers

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.