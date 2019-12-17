American Addiction Centers Gives the Gift of Recovery to 10 Veterans This Holiday

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not everyone is joyous this time of year. For some of our nation’s heroes, the holidays trigger emotions that can exacerbate underlying mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, and intensify the use of drugs and/or alcohol as a coping mechanism. To encourage veterans to seek help this holiday, American Addiction Centers (AAC) is giving away 30 days of free care to 10 veterans at its Desert Hope Treatment Center in Las Vegas.



Starting at 9 a.m. EST on December 18, the first 10 qualifying veterans who call the veterans hotline at (888) 902-VETS could be eligible for care. Veterans need to be willing to enter treatment beginning no later than December 22.

“I would encourage veterans to get to a safe place this holiday where they can get help and be surrounded by the support of fellow veterans,” said Georgie Koppermann, AAC’s vice president of military affairs. “That’s what we offer at Desert Hope Treatment Center through our Battalion Program. The program is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of veterans. We treat addiction, PTSD and other mental health conditions that can make life almost unbearable for some veterans who continue to struggle with adjusting to civilian life.”

The Battalion Program is part of AAC’s Salute to Recovery, which is also offered at its Recovery First Treatment Center . At Desert Hope, the program is led by professionals who are also veterans and those who understand the family dynamics of supporting a loved one who is in the armed forces.

For Jimmy, a U.S. Army veteran, the program has been life changing. He only wishes he had not waited so long to get help. To hear more of Jimmy’s story, visit AAC’s YouTube page .

“We can do a real good job of cleaning up the outside, but I never took time to work on the inside,” said Jimmy, who struggled with addiction for over 27 years before turning to Desert Hope. “I can’t tell you how much time I wasted over the years. Don’t take as long as I did to get this. They can help because they know the way home.”

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org .

Contact

Joy Sutton, Director of Corporate Communications

615-727-8407

jsutton@contactaac.com



