Five New Companies Set to Expand in Southern Nevada with Help from LVGEA

Smithfield Foods, Xtreme Manufacturing, Premier Displays, Visual Impact PrePrint Vegas and Hard Eight Nutrition will grow in region

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five companies are approved for state incentives to relocate to or expand in Southern Nevada with the assistance of Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA).

With approval by Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) board of directors, the following companies will add 239 regional jobs in the next five years: Smithfield Foods, Xtreme Manufacturing, Premier Displays, Visual Impact PrePrint Vegas, and Hard Eight Nutrition.

“2019 has been another exceptionally strong year for job growth in Southern Nevada,” said Jonas Peterson, president and CEO of LVGEA. “We’re excited to finish the year with an impressive group of companies choosing to invest and create new jobs here.”

During the process, GOED works closely with the LVGEA and other redevelopment agencies across the state to ensure that businesses are able to get the incentives they need to expand their businesses.

Smithfield Foods dba Saratoga Food Specialties — 61 jobs, $24.04 average wage

For over 70 years, Saratoga Food Specialties has excelled in purveying customized dry seasoning blends for retail, industrial and major food service companies and applications. Saratoga Food Specialties is a business of Smithfield Foods, an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Headquartered in Smithfield, VA, since 1936, Smithfield’s 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®”

Xtreme Manufacturing, LLC – 60 jobs, $22.55 average wage

Xtreme Manufacturing—which is expanding operations—was founded in Nevada in 2003 and now offers the largest product line of its kind in North America. The company is a leading manufacturer of heavy equipment and construction machinery including lifts, loaders and telehandlers. The company's entire product line is designed, fabricated and assembled in the U.S. The company's headquarters is home to its Engineering, Fabrication, and Assembly departments.

Premier Displays & Exhibits, Inc. – 51 jobs, $37.08 average wage

Premier Displays is relocating its headquarters and much of its fabrication facility to Clark County. It is an award-winning end-to-end exhibit production house specializing in the design, fabrication and activation of convention and trade show exhibit spaces, retail environments and brand experiences across the globe. Clients include Pixar, HondaJet, Skechers, KB Homes, Nike, The History Channel, Electronic Arts and Discovery Communications.

“The move to Southern Nevada was a no-brainer,” said Chris Bullard, president and CEO of Premier Displays and Exhibits. “The business climate and tax structure in Nevada is unparalleled, and we will be able to take advantage of the close proximity to one of the most forward-thinking convention cities in the world and the extraordinary transportation access to market destinations across the country and the globe. We are confident that moving to Las Vegas will add great value to our long-term objectives and to our continued business development and growth.”

Hard Eight Nutrition, LLC, dba BulkSupplements.com – 37 jobs, $22.74 average wage

BulkSupplements.com will expand its Henderson operations. The company imports, packages and distributes pure dietary supplement ingredients to both consumers and businesses producing a variety of food and cosmetic products. Founded in 2013, BulkSupplements.com has grown rapidly to 61 employees and now ships over 5,000 orders a day. The company supplies over 400 pure nutritional supplement ingredients to hundreds of thousands of consumers and manufacturers.

Visual Impact PrePrint Vegas, LLC – 30 jobs, $24.46 average wage

Visual Impact PrePrint Vegas is a digital printing facility under the ownership of Corrugated Synergies International, LLC (CSI). CSI is a parent company that for 30 years has been the innovative leader in sheet feeding to the corrugated industry. CSI has developed and operated twelve highly successful sheet feeder operations and three full line box plants, employing 16 state-of-the-art corrugators in addition to opening a fully digital print facility last year in New Mexico.

“Nevada is one of the most business-friendly states in the country and Las Vegas is the perfect location for Visual Impact Preprint to establish its business hub on the west coast,” said John Perullo, president and CEO of CSI.

###

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy in Southern Nevada through connectivity, community development, and strong business recruitment, retention and outreach. As Southern Nevada’s regional development authority, the LVGEA’s vision is to help residents thrive in a global economy by fostering a more prosperous, diverse and connected regional economy. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.

Danielle Smith Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance 7025226848 danielles@lvgea.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.