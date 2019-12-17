StrategITcom Launches Podcast Series Tackling the Critical Talent Shortage in the Data Center Industry

Online Career Fair for Women, Vets and Trades, students and educators

BRANDON,, MS, USA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StrategITcom, LLC launches its STEM outreach podcast series directed at the critical talent shortages in the data center and tech industries. With women trailing in leading positions and a talent pool that is retiring, this podcast series covers all things jobs related for employers and potential employees, educators and students. Carrie Goetz, Principal/CTO of StrategITcom and a STEM champion says, “In order to address the shortage, two things need to happen. First, we need to reach potential employees much sooner. Second, as companies, we need to value the applicant and skills more than the degree. There is a shortage of curriculum for data centers as a whole. Upskilling and on the job training are barely touching the critical need for talent.” https://strategitcom.com/podcasts/ provides listening links to the major podcast subscription services.

The series is geared towards women, vets and the trades as potential talent, but provides insight to anyone considering a career in data centers and tech. The episodes are designed to mimic an online career fair, interviewing industry leaders, their job journeys, and personal insights. For the companies trying to attract more diverse talent, episodes interviewing experts on diversity, inclusion and gender differences discuss better ways to attract candidates, the difference between diversity and inclusion, with some eye-opening dialog. There are several discussions on scholarships, certifications and ways to jumpstart a data center or tech career. The podcast format was chosen in order to reach people in areas without exposure to these jobs and training. As edge compute expands, the need for data center talent will be needed in all cities.

According to Goetz, “The biggest takeaway is the vast number of careers that are in and support the data center industry and tech as a whole. We address women as they are statistically minorities in the industry, particularly in leadership positions. Veterans have highly applicable parallel skills. Trades are critical, as, without them, we wouldn’t have data centers. According to Statista, only 34% of men, and 35% of women have bachelor’s degrees as of 2018. To fill the shortage, we have to reach the remaining 65% or so that can be amazing employees but may not have been exposed to the possibilities in the industry. This includes millennials, Gen-Z, women, minorities, and all those that have a diverse upbringing, opinion, or perspective. Beyond that, we have to retain them which during a shortage is becoming increasingly difficult.” STEM exposure at a young age is critical to STEM involvement at a later age.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.