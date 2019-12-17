Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market was Valued at USD 33.8 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Technology (Genome Editing Tools, Ribonucleic Acid Interference [RNAi], Biochips, Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid [DNA] Sequencing, Synthetic Biology), by Product (Crop Protection Products [Biostimulants, Biopesticides], Transgenic Seeds [Soybean, Fruits & Vegetables, Maize, Cotton, Others])

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural biotechnology market was valued at USD 33.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Globally, key players in the agricultural biotechnology market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In June 2018, Bayer AG acquired Monsanto Company, to help and improve harvest even better.



Expanding population size, the prospering need for transgenic crops, mounting demand of genetically modified crops, escalating per capita income, regulatory reinforce in the U.S. and Brazil, intensifying animal feed owing to mounting meat consumption, and mounting demand for biofuel is the primary growth drivers for agricultural biotechnology market.

Crop protection products are expected to grow at a faster rate in the agricultural biotechnology market in 2018

On the basis of product, the global agricultural biotechnology market is subdivided into transgenic seeds, and crop protection products. Of all the products, crop protection products are expected to grow at a faster rate in the market due to its benefits such as guarding plants against several harmful chemicals and other pests. In addition, the transgenic seeds segment accounted the largest share in the market, due to mounting demand of transgenic soybean worldwide, decrease in cultivable land, and transgenic crops expand agricultural productivity and help producers.

The crop protection products segment is further subdivided into biostimulants and biopesticides. The transgenic seeds segment is further subdivided into soybean, fruits and vegetables, maize, cotton, and others. The soybean segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market, due to its health benefits.

Explore key industry insights in 64 tables and 40 figures from the 112 pages of report, “Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Technology (Genome Editing Tools, Ribonucleic Acid Interference [RNAi], Biochips, Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid [DNA] Sequencing, Synthetic Biology), by Product (Crop Protection Products [Biostimulants, Biopesticides], Transgenic Seeds [Soybean, Fruits & Vegetables, Maize, Cotton, Others])”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest agricultural biotechnology market as in the region the acceptance of genetically modified crops is increasing. In addition, reductions in the application of pesticides, mounting research activities in genetically modified crops, and greater repays from farming operations are also up surging growth of the North American agricultural biotechnology market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global agricultural biotechnology market are Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Evogene Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., KWS SAAT SE, BASF SE, Performance Plants Inc., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Vilmorin & Cie, Certis USA LLC, and ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the technology, synthetic biology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market.

Among all the product, crop protection products are expected to grow at a faster rate in the market.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global agricultural biotechnology market on the basis of technology, product, and region.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Coverage

Technology Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Genome Editing Tools

Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi)

Biochips

Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

Synthetic Biology

Product Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Crop Protection Products Biostimulants Biopesticides

Transgenic Seeds Soybean Fruits & Vegetables Maize Cotton Others



Geographical Segmentation

Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Region

North America

By Technology

By Product

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Technology

By Product

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Technology

By Product

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Technology

By Product

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

