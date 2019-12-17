Auto-Graphics, Inc. Awarded Indiana’s Statewide Resource Sharing Contract for its Statewide Remote Circulation Service

Auto-Graphics renews their contract as Indiana’s largest resource sharing tool

/EIN News/ -- ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto-Graphics, Inc., provider of the first Web-based library resource management solution to library consortia and innovative developer of many resource sharing industry “firsts”, announces that its cloud-based resource sharing solution, SHAREit, has been awarded the contract for Indiana’s Statewide Remote Circulation Service, SRCS. This competitive RFP win will result in a new contract for SHAREit with Indiana for up to 4 more years of continued service.



SRCS, Indiana’s Statewide Remote Circulation Service, is Indiana’s latest resource sharing tool. It links together the catalogs of around 200 Indiana libraries into one interface containing over 30 million items, all held by Indiana Libraries. Approved users can search this joint catalog and request to have materials delivered to their home library, where they can check them out. SRCS is not a replacement for your library’s ILS system, rather it works with over 15 different ILS systems to provide this extended access and functionality.

The new contract keeps in place the existing SRCS system, and provides for future expansion of additional member libraries, including academic libraries, who may wish to join SRCS. Libraries interested in joining SRCS should contact insrcs@library.in.gov.

Auto-Graphics is pleased with the award for continued service to the state of Indiana. As a provider of statewide services, A-G respects that with an RFP and subsequent bidding process a state can reexamine the competitive landscape for resource sharing solutions.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. is a Library Management and Sharing Software serving customer’s needs and technology to improve, assist, expand, and engage the communities they serve. Auto-Graphics was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource management to library consortia, in 1994. For over 60 years, Auto-Graphics has sustained growth in carefully targeted directions, using the most state-of-the-art tools and good old-fashion business relationships. Our focus on industry requirements, high standards, product warranty, technically oriented staff, and serviceability have all contributed to the success we see today. For more information about our products and Auto-Graphics please visit our website www.auto-graphics.com.

