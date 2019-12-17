Message to Transvaginal Mesh Lawyers: Be Careful with Newly Injured Women
Attorneys sign up women with transvaginal mesh injuries with expectations that the manufacturers will settle the injured into ‘Tier like’ compensation.
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys across the country continue to sign up women with injuries caused by transvaginal
mesh with expectations that the manufacturers will settle the newly injured into ‘Tier like’
compensation with settlement numbers similar to before. Some settling attorneys in the
previous litigation may also refer their newly signed clients to a firm that has yet to settle their
‘inventory’ of cases.
Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified
Life Care Planner adds caution to the above attorney business plan, “Since the Multidistrict
Litigation in West Virginia has closed its doors to new cases on June 21, 2018, there is no longer
a Short Form Complaint in place to allow for filing a case. The attorneys with newly injured
women must either have a tolling agreement in place with the manufacturer that will prevent
possible Statute of Limitations defense or file their case in State Court or Federal Court where
there is jurisdiction. This will often require a local attorney to file the case along with a well
written complaint that meets the requirements of the Court.”
Dr. Vigna adds, “Everything works out for an attorney with the ‘typical injury,' like an erosion,
but if you have a new injury resulting in disability from pudendal neuralgia, obturator
neuralgia, or ilioinguinal neuralgia these firms may be exposed to claims of legal malpractice if
they cannot settle the case, because without timely filing suit the statute of limitations may
pass."
Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington, DC lawyer who focuses on the neurological injuries
caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and
complex regional pain syndrome; he works with national pharmaceutical injury attorneys to
pursue justice for his clients and legal malpractice attorneys.
For TVM resources, or to find out more about Dr. Greg Vigna, visit:
https://pudendalportal.lifecare123.com.
Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.
1-800-761-9206
Greg Vigna
Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.
+1 800-761-9206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.