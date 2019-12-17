SinglePoint Featured on ABC 13 KTNV Action News Las Vegas Discussing the Recent Vape Scare and Introducing Hemp Cigarette 1606 Original Hemp as a Vaping Alternative

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) was recently featured on KTNV Action News Las Vegas during MJBIZCON 2019. See the full feature release here :



https://www.ktnv.com/news/marijuana/marijuana-business-conference-is-underway-in-las-vegas

SinglePoint attended MJBIZCON featuring its brand 1606 Hemp. Available at 1606Hemp.com . During the show, Las Vegas news station KTNV interviewed Mr. Ralston of SinglePoint discussing the recent vaping scare and the products SinglePoint now represents as an alternative to vaping and traditional tobacco smoking. 1606 Original Hemp is a straight rolled hemp ‘cigarette’ or ‘pre roll’; the company uses 100% hemp flower with no additives, no tobacco and no nicotine.

“The response to 1606 was overwhelming. We had thousands of people visit the booth. Many of them came back the following day to talk about how much they enjoyed the product. From distributors to individual consumers, the show established our presence and product in the market. We believe SinglePoint will be a leading provider of hemp cigarettes very quickly,” states Wil Ralston, President.

Representatives also say proper testing is taking place when it comes to vaping alternatives like hemp pre-rolls.

“We have 100 percent hemp, fresh flower, using biodegradable filters, and we are trying to make it as clean of a process possible,” said Wil Ralston, president of SinglePoint Inc.

The company says its products are third-party tested, and the team has seen an increase in recent sales.

“With everything that has been going on in the vaping market, we have been getting a lot of interest from convenience stores and vape shops looking for replacement products,” Ralston said.

About 1606 Original Hemp

At 1606 Original Hemp , we believe you deserve quality hemp made in the USA by farms dedicated to producing 100% compliant products grown with organic practices. 1606 provides full spectrum CBD, third party tested from seed to sale for your safety.... Quality Cultivation Guaranteed!

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar renewables, Hemp and distribution tobacco products. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multi-national brand.

