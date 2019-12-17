Industry Veteran Peter Hennessy Joins Savills as a Vice Chairman

Hennessy’s arrival strengthens Savills position in the New York Tri-State region and builds upon the commercial real estate firm’s growth in North America

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savills today announced that it has added Peter Hennessy, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in tenant representation and corporate real estate, as a vice chairman.

Hennessy will work out of Savills North America headquarters in New York City. In his new position, Hennessy will advise leading companies and organizations on strategic real estate solutions throughout the New York Tri-State region.

“We are excited to welcome Peter to Savills as we build on our legacy of excellence in tenant advisory services,” said North America Chairman and CEO Mitchell S. Steir. “Peter brings a wealth of experience and a sterling track record in tenant representation. His keen understanding of his clients’ needs and his insights into the New York market will be tremendous assets to the firm.”

Over the course of his award-winning career, Hennessy has represented a wide range of major corporations, professional service firms, government agencies, financial institutions and other companies. Among his most significant transactions was his work on behalf of the New York City Housing Authority. He assisted the agency on a partial relocation to 90 Church Street as well as a renewal at 24-02 49th Avenue. The transaction totaled more than 1 million square feet and saved the agency nearly a half-billion dollars in real estate costs.

Prior to joining Savills, Hennessy served as president of the New York Tri-State region for DTZ (formerly Cassidy Turley) which later merged with Cushman & Wakefield, overseeing a team of nearly 400. He has also worked as an international director at Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc., in 2008 after the company’s merger with The Staubach Company.

“Business leaders are increasingly seeking strategic guidance on how to optimize space to enhance performance and productivity throughout the occupancy cycle,” Northeast Region Lead Janet Woods said. “Peter’s varied experience in commercial real estate will provide our clients with in-depth market knowledge and wide-ranging industry expertise.”

Hennessy’s arrival represents another milestone in Savills North American growth strategy. Over the past 12 months, the firm has opened new offices in Detroit, Nashville and Calgary; added to its global retail division in the mid-Atlantic and Toronto markets; and introduced Workthere, an online flexible office listing platform and specialized advisory service, in the US.

Savills currently operates over 30 offices in the U.S. and Canada. It now employs more than 800 people in North America, up from 575 in 2014. Globally, Savills has more than 39,000 employees in over 70 countries throughout Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, the Middle East, North America and the U.K.

