Jack Loy to topline US series
The popular Brit will film a series and two feature films.
Jack’s American representatives issued a statement attesting to his international appeal, as the Brit boasts a mixed heritage that posits him as uniquely appealing in today’s film market which is becoming increasingly globalised and intersectional in its representation of talent. This was fully embraced by the Sochi International Film Festival which used Jack's popularity to leverage the marketing of its recent annual events.
The native Brit, currently touring in an international production of the world-famous stage musical 'The Bodyguard,' itself based upon the iconic feature film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, recently won Best Actor for his role in the feature film 'Beautiful in the Morning.'
The first project hails from acclaimed filmmaker Eric Hinojosa, while the other unnamed productions involve the Brit to participate in ongoing stunt training and publicity engagements.
All in Films and Turning Point Pictures are behind Jack’s other engagements.
“I am delighted to have opportunities lined up to work in the US market. Working internationally has been a major part of my acting career to date and the prospect of working in the American film and television industry is very exciting.”
Jack will start filming in early 2020, once his role on 'The Bodyguard' comes to an end. He is repped by Keddie Scott Associates in the UK.
