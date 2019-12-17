The African Commercial Vehicles Market: 2019-2024 Research Report
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The African Commercial Vehicles Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses and presents an overview of the African Commercial Vehicles Market.
The African commercial vehicles (CV) market is largely driven by increasing infrastructural developments and rising urbanisation. South Africa is the largest contributor to the CV market in Africa, with over 50% share. However, until 2025, Ghana, Angola, Nigeria, and Kenya, are expected to be the fastest-growing markets and the only ones to increase their share in the overall African CV market. Zimbabwe has the potential to be amongst the fastest growing depending on new government reforms and if the business environment improves. However, the country will be coming from a relatively low sales base.
Why you should buy this report:
- 121 pages of comprehensive analysis
- 47 tables and graphs quantifying the market in detail
- African Commercial Vehicles Market forecasts between 2019 and 2024
- Forecasts for the 14 African Commercial Vehicles Markets and an outlook on the rest of the continent
- Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana, Algeria, Angola, Tunisia, Tanzania, Mauritius, Cameroon and Zimbabwe
- A SWOT analysis that examines the African Commercial Vehicles market
- 7 key companies identified and profiled operating within the African Commercial Vehicles Market, including 2019 market share information
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Benefits of the Report
- Intended Audience
- Report Contributors
- Methodology
- African Commercial Vehicle Market SWOT
- Global Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook
- Regional Overview
- African Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook
- Governments Coming Around
Drivers & Restraints of the African Commercial Vehicle Market
- Drivers
- Investment into Infrastructure
- Resource Exploration & Mining
- Rising Local Production & Assembly
- Restraints
- Used Vehicles
- High Taxes on New Vehicles
- Local Currency Weakness
Africa Commercial Vehicles Market Data & Forecasts
- South Africa Commercial Vehicle Market
- Egypt Commercial Vehicle Market
- Algeria Commercial Vehicle Market
- Morocco Commercial Vehicle Market
- Tunisia Commercial Vehicle Market
- Kenya Commercial Vehicle Market
- Botswana Commercial Vehicle Market
- Nigeria Commercial Vehicle Market
- Angola Commercial Vehicle Market
- Ethiopian Commercial Vehicle Market
- Cameroon Commercial Vehicle Market
- Mauritius Commercial Vehicle Market
- Ghana Commercial Vehicle Market
- Zimbabwe Commercial Vehicle Market
- Rest of Africa Commercial Vehicle Market
Industry News and Developments
- Hyundai Opens Assembly Plant in Ethiopia
- Kenya Reduces Imported Cars Age Limit
- CMC Motors to Distribute Renault Trucks
- EAC in Joint Vehicle Assembly Initiative
- Volvo Sets Up Truck Assembly Plant in Mombasa
Industry Trends & Market Opportunities
- Challenging South Africa's Dominance
- Asian Automotive companies Move In
- New Cars Sales Remain Low
- Used Cars Challenge
- Banding Together
- Trade Imbalances
- Affordability Still a Key Issue
- Long-term Strategy Required
Company Profiles
- FAW South Africa
- Foton Kenya
- General Motors East Africa (GMEA)
- MAN Truck & Bus (South Africa)
- Shaanxi Automobile Group Co. Ltd.
- SNVI
- Renault
Conclusions
