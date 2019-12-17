2019-2024 Shifts in Video Distribution: Getting Content to Consumers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shifts in Video Distribution: Getting Content to Consumers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With more content moving online, distributors are forced to adapt to the new models of distribution. OTT services, virtual MVPDs, and other forms of distributing digital media have become the norms in the content space. At the same time, new approaches to distribution can affect content length, monetization options, and branding.

This report explores the business of content distribution today and how the market is evolving in a rapidly changing digital media environment. It also provides examples of new alternatives for distribution among leading companies. This report provides a five-year forecast for household video consumption among broadband households.



Key Questions Answered

What technological changes have occurred in video distribution recently?

Which types of internet video are most affected by changes in video delivery?

How do changes in content affect distribution and vice versa?

How does the commoditization of distribution technology affect the economics of video services?

Which business models are most affected by changes in distribution technology?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Key Questions Addressed by this Research

1.3 Research Approach/Sources



2. Modern Video Distribution

2.1 Today's Distribution Innovations



3. Effect on Content Creation



4. Changes in Video Delivery Technology

4.1 Storage

4.2 Encoding/Transcoding and Compression

4.3 Content Delivery Networks

4.4 Scale and Latency



5. Shifts in Business Models for Video Delivery

5.1 Commoditization of Video Delivery

5.2 End-to-End Video Delivery



6. Future of Video Discovery

6.1 The Need for Enhanced Discovery

6.2 Focus on Metadata

6.3 Recommendation Engines



7. Considerations for Video Distribution

7.1 Impact of 5G, Edge Computing, and other Technologies



8. Forecast: US Video Consumption, 2019-2024

8.1 Forecast Methodology

8.2 Forecast



9. Implications and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



5G

Accedo

Adobe

ADP

AdThrive

Akamai

Amazon

Blackbird

Brightcove

Broadpeak

Business Insider

Cloudinary

Comcast

Comcast Technology Solutions

Dativa

DAZN

Disney

Dunkin Brands

ESPN

Evite

Ford

Fusion Media

Gracenote

HBO

Hudl

Hulu

Iflix

JW Player

Kaltura

Kate Spade

Lamborghini

Lowe's

Massive

Microsoft

National Geographic

Netflix

NGD Systems

Nokia

Ooyala

Oracle

OWL Labs

PureFlix

Qvest Media

RLJ Entertainment

Rocketium

Rogers

Roku

Sharp

Skillsoft

SpeedMedia

Telstra

TiVo

Univision

Verizon

ViewLift

Vox Media

Wendy's

Wicket Labs

WordPress

WWE

YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fttik

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.