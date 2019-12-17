USA CBD Expo Offers Full Slate of Speakers, Packed Exhibit Space at Nation’s Largest CBD Event 

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – USA CBD Expo is coming to Las Vegas in February to kick off the year with the nation’s largest CBD event. Slated for Feb. 13–15, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the three-day gathering is the only place for industry enthusiasts to hear more than 40 expert speakers, visit with over 300 vendors and learn about more than 500 brands while exploring the largest selection of CBD and hemp products all in one location.

The USA CBD Expo agenda is jam packed with vital information for CBD newbies and professionals alike. Topics to be addressed include health and fitness, investing, regulations, product development and agriculture. Expo content and presentations have been carefully chosen to cover a wide range of subjects and deliver insightful material that will impact everyone who attends.

Expo speakers include educator Mike Lewis, co-founder of Third Wave farms; Matt Hagan, owner of TruHarvest Farms; Dara Torres, Olympic champion; Kyle Turley, retired NFL football player; and Shayna Taylor, owner of Bottle and Stone. And that’s just a sampling of the impressive list of CBD and hemp industry professionals poised and ready to present a number of educational seminars, keynote addresses and workshops.

Natalia Radziuk, founder of Sacred Root Inc., will be one of the featured masters of ceremonies (emcee) at the expo, hot off the success of leading the USA CBD Expos Miami event earlier this year. Radziuk created Sacred Root to empower, educate and connect with people, and her passion for the industry makes her an ideal choice to guide participants through the Las Vegas conference. Also at the event as an MC will be Las Vegas radio host Big D!

In addition to an impressive list of speakers, USA CBD Expo gathers together the industry’s biggest and best exhibitors. Participants can stroll the exhibit floor to discover new and innovative CBD and hemp products, from edibles and beverages to cosmetics and pet products. Tinctures, topicals, flowers and vapes can all be found at USA CBD Expo Vegas.

Sponsors for USA CBD Expo read like an industry who’s who. Platinum sponsors include Bang Energy/Stoked, Ignite CBD, and Verge CBD. Gold sponsors include CaniBrands, Veritas Farms, and CannabisNewsWire.

The event is held at one of Las Vegas’ favorite sites: the Las Vegas Convention Center. Located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip, the convention center features approximately 2 million square feet of exhibit space, with an additional 250,000 square feet of meeting rooms. One of the busiest exhibit halls in the world, LVCC was awarded the AIPC Gold Certification from the International Association of Convention Centers. The Las Vegas Convention Center is renowned for its versatility, size and amenities.

USA CBD Expo is “packed to the brim with real buyers, incredible production value and market-leading brands,” said one attendee recently. “Had a great time,” another participant raved. “Met some great connections, and we had a couple interviews and features that were taken. We want to attend more events and keep building our network,” was also stated.

To find out more about the nation’s largest CBD event, including how to attend, visit https://usacbdexpo.com and https://events.american-tradeshow.com/usacbdexpovegas .

About USA CBD Expo

The Nation's Largest CBD Event is coming to Vegas! USA CBD Expo succeeds in concentrating the entire CBD and Hemp industry into one comprehensive, all-inclusive event.

USA CBD Expo Vegas features 300+ vendors and 500+ of the industry's best brands. Sample thousands of the newest and most innovative CBD products including edibles, tinctures, vapeables, beverages, topicals, cosmetics, and pet products. Learn from 40+ expert speakers about all aspects of CBD and Hemp!

For more information, visit www.usacbdexpo.com .

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

editor@CannabisNewsWire.com



