Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Pattern Energy Group Inc. – PEGI

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Pattern Energy Group Inc. (“Pattern Energy”) (Nasdaq: PEGI) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On November 4, 2019, Pattern Energy announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPPIB”) at a price of $26.75 per share in cash. Prior to that announcement, shares of Pattern Energy had traded over $28.00 per share as recently as November 1, 2019.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Pattern Energy shareholders are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares, and if Pattern Energy’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Pattern Energy to CPPIB.

Pattern Energy shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/pattern-energy-group/ .

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

