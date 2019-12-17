Symphony RetailAI to Further Demonstrate AI’s Power at NRF 2020

Big Ideas session with Dollar General and SpartanNash will showcase AI-enabled demand forecasting; role-based solutions on the expo floor will demonstrate AI’s impact across the retail value chain

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , provider of the industry's leading AI-enabled platform and customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced its participation in NRF 2020 Vision , Retail's Big Show, including a Big Ideas session with SpartanNash and Dollar General on Sunday, Jan. 12. Additionally, Symphony RetailAI's booth, #5273, is a planned stop on NRF's Artificial Intelligence Expo Tour, and the company will offer partner demos in Microsoft's booth, #4501.



At this year’s event, Symphony RetailAI will share how retailers are achieving 2% or more revenue and profit growth through the adoption of AI-enabled, role-specific solutions that span the retail value chain. The company will showcase how it executes on its customer promise — being the easiest partner to do business with, driving profitable growth in the first year, providing the best quality and service for customer success, and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership through breakthrough AI-enabled innovation.

Attendees can engage with Symphony RetailAI at NRF 2020 in a number of ways:

From the Big Ideas stage: Discussing Dollar General and SpartanNash’s AI experience

Many software companies speak to AI capabilities, but not every company can demonstrate how its customers are benefiting from these capabilities. This session will articulate precisely how retailers are accelerating profitable revenue growth using AI-enabled demand forecasting to the tune of double-digit improvement in forecast accuracy. Move past the hype and get to the facts by attending Symphony RetailAI’s hosted Big Ideas session on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 4:00-4:30 p.m. ET on Stage 2, Level 1, Expo. In the session, “Going from hype to hyper-performance with AI demand forecasting,” Ray R. Wang, principal analyst and founder, Constellation Research Inc., will lead a high-energy discussion with SpartanNash’s Jason Burnett, VP Inventory Management, and Dollar General’s Julie Elmore, Chief Technology Officer, about the retailers’ game-changing experience with AI. Attendees will leave the session with actionable takeaways and a roadmap for achieving the same success.

On the expo floor: Symphony RetailAI’s home base, plus alongside Microsoft

In addition to in-person demos of AI-enabled solutions in Symphony RetailAI’s booth (#5273), solution experts will be on-hand in the Microsoft booth (#4501) to demonstrate how the companies are partnering to enable intelligent retail. At both booths, Symphony RetailAI will be featuring examples of tangible business impact and transformation that have been enabled by its end-to-end suite of applications including: CINDE, Sales and Customer Insights, Promotion Optimization, Personalized Marketing, Agile Merchandising and Category Planning, Fresh and Center Store Management, Intelligent Supply Chain, Demand Forecasting, and Shelf Intelligence. Microsoft is also coordinating its own booth tours with NRF, which can be joined by signing up here . In celebration of NRF 2020, Symphony RetailAI will also host a happy hour from 4:30-6:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13 in its booth.

On the move: Stop by during NRF’s AI Tour

Symphony RetailAI’s booth will be a dedicated stop on NRF’s official Artificial Intelligence Expo Tour . During this time, participants can learn how the company’s industry-leading solutions use AI and machine learning to better understand consumer behaviors and demand, drive prescriptive and preemptive recommendations, and yield greater productivity across the retail value chain. NRF’s Expo Tours take place three times throughout the day on Jan. 12-13, as well as once on the morning of Jan. 14. Tours are exclusive for retailer participation and can be added on during the NRF registration process to secure a spot.

Attending NRF? Find Symphony RetailAI at Booth #5273 to see the solutions in action, or schedule a meeting.

Not attending NRF? Learn more about how Symphony RetailAI is helping to transform retail business performance by contacting us today.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform accompanied by a suite of customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers. Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from customer insights, agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh and center store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. Our role-based solutions and CINDE, the industry’s first personal decision coach, provides users predictive analytics and prescriptive recommendations that make it easier to identify growth opportunities, activate plans, and realize profit and revenue growth, from supplier to shelf. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers and 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate approaching $300 million. Over 1,600 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

