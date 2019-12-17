HIMSS and Forrester Announce Partnership to Determine How Healthcare’s Digital Transformation Impacts Provider and Patient Experience

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIMSS and Forrester today announced a research partnership to investigate the evolving digital doctor-patient relationship. The research effort will survey global health systems leaders to measure digital health technology adoption and emerging strategies for measuring and managing patient experience, as well as physician burnout, in today’s increasingly digital healthcare delivery environment.



The doctor-patient experience is undergoing end-to-end digital transformation. Health systems are making increased investments in new patient engagement channels, virtual care platforms, chronic disease management solutions, and healthcare analytics solutions that have the potential to impact both clinical outcomes and the total cost of care. Little is being done, however, to measure and manage how these new technologies are impacting the doctor-patient relationship.

The healthcare industry has long struggled to meaningfully address physician burnout, and there is little consensus on the best approach to measure its prevalence within an organization. Similarly, uncovering emerging strategies for quantifying customer experience across the patient journey will better guide healthcare decision makers who seek data-driven guidance on improving patient experience. As a result, the healthcare industry needs more visibility into emerging strategies aimed at measuring and managing provider burnout and patient experience. This research partnership aims to achieve this goal.

Results from the HIMSS-Forrester research effort will be presented at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, March 11, 3:30–4:30 p.m. ET at the Interoperability Stage. For more information, visit https://forrester.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8f9XjBYmIb9sUvz .

About Forrester Research

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester’s unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, analytics, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, certification offerings, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations. For more information, visit forrester.com.

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Our members include more than 80,000 individuals, 480 provider organizations, 470 non-profit partners and 650 health services organizations.

Karen D. Groppe

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

Mobile 312.965.7898 | Twitter @Karen_D_Groppe



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.