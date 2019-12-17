SigOne Capital, an Institutional Broker & Trading Desk for Digital Assets, Announces it is Being Purchased by DV Chain, an affiliate company to Chicago Based Proprietary Trading Firm, DV Trading and Newly Launched Crypto Exchange, DVeX

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigOne Capital, a Canadian institutional broker and trading desk for digital assets, is pleased to announce it is being purchased by DV Chain , an affiliate company to Chicago based proprietary trading firm DV Trading and newly launched crypto exchange DVeX . Consistently ranked as one of the preeminent trading firms in the world, DV Trading has been operating as a traditional proprietary trading firm since 2006 with over 300 employees globally. The Chicago based firm also owns Independent Trading Group , a Canadian broker dealer that is a member of IIROC, the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The acquisition gives DV Chain the ability to expand its reach and influence in the digital asset trading ecosystem, and brings SigOne Capital ’s founder and well-respected finance & crypto veteran, Michael Rabkin , to DV Chain and to DVeX .

SigOne Capital offers institutional liquidity through voice, API & web portal (RFQ), as well as a lending desk where they borrow and lend crypto. All services integrate crypto to fiat and/or crypto to crypto, including a variety of different trading pairs in many different currencies. Originally founded to improve access to crypto markets, SigOne Capital enables institutional investors to access better pricing and liquidity. In less than a year, Michael Rabkin and his team have brought a new level of trading to the institutional marketplace, and are currently servicing hedge funds, trading desks, venture funds, institutions, token projects, miners and many others all over the world.

DV Chain has built a robust trading infrastructure, being one of the first Chicago proprietary trading firms to enter the crypto ecosystem. DV Chain provides liquidity and market making services to institutional clients and exchanges in the cryptocurrency industry. Since 2016, DV Chain has offered institutional clients the ability to buy, sell, trade, lend, & borrow cryptocurrencies, all while consistently addressing their client’s most persistent challenges. DV Chain is also the largest liquidity provider to DVeX , a cryptocurrency exchange built for professional trading firms. Clients can access DVeX and trade multiple physical cryptocurrency pairs denominated in multiple fiat currencies using traditional trading applications such as Quanthouse and connect directly via its FIX or REST API, or simply use the DVeX Pro trading application. Physical delivery and custody are provided by a trusted independent custodian, ensuring the segregation and safety of clients’ assets. Clients can also lend their assets or borrow additional assets with other clients on the DVeX platform, knowing that their assets are tracked, and physically stored and maintained with the same independent custodian.

Today’s agreement between SigOne Capital & DV Chain originally stemmed from a shared interest and vision for the future of digital assets, and to build out the infrastructure for true global liquidity. Working together for most of 2019, both firms have fed off of each other’s strengths and have realized great synergies that will be maintained into the foreseeable future. DV Chain will continue to provide clients with an end-to-end trading solution for all their digital assets needs, while offering a level of service not currently available in the industry. This acquisition reinforces DV Trading’s commitment to creating a best-in-class cryptocurrency platform, along with their continued support for the adoption of digital assets globally.

Moving forward, the team at SigOne Capital will fully merge under the DV brand, and will manage global partnerships and all business development efforts on behalf of DV Chain & DVeX .

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Michael and the SigOne Team to the DV Family. SigOne has built a strong brand in the crypto industry in a short period of time and I’m excited to bring him and his team on board,” said Dino Verbrugge, co-founder DV Trading and DV Chain .

“With SigOne Capital, we set out to build global liquidity and best-in-class solutions for institutional traders. Becoming part of the DV Family enables us to do so, while creating new possibilities for our clients with a wider array of services and more depth alongside an institutional giant. I am truly impressed with what DV has built and their dedication to continuously improving the digital asset trading process,” said Michael Rabkin, Founder & President of SigOne Capital.

