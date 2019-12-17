New Verdantix Report: Tango a Strong Match for Multi-Site Firms Looking to Modernize Real Estate IT; Help Facilities Executives Leverage Advanced Analytics to Drive Informed Decision-Making

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in integrated workplace management system (IWMS) solutions, today shared a new report from Verdantix, a leading independent research and consulting firm specializing in environmental health & safety, operational excellence and smart buildings, that finds the Tango platform to be a strong match for multi-site firms looking to modernize their real estate IT, and facilities managers who want to explore the power of advanced analytics for decision-making. Tango’s AI-driven approach enables customers to make smarter, more informed data-driven decisions regarding real estate and facility strategies critical to growing in a competitive market.



“As the Verdantix report notes, Tango has focused over the past 24 months on extending our workplace services functionality and building our customer footprint to include organizations across all industries and geographies,” said Pranav Tyagi, President & CEO, Tango. “We’re gratified the Verdantix analysis reflects the strength of the Tango platform in supporting firms seeking to bolster their real estate technology and leverage trusted data and analytics to drive near- and long-term strategic workplace decisions.”

Key Report Highlights:

According to Verdantix, firms whose IT functions are in favor of multi-tenant SaaS should shortlist the Tango platform in their search for a new real estate software solution.

The combination of Tango’s broad real estate functionality and retail-specific capabilities makes the platform a good fit for banks and telecom providers whose building portfolios often include offices and retail sites.

Tango’s strategy is to apply artificial intelligence across its IWMS platform to help real estate executives find new time efficiencies in common processes and improve decision-making.

Firms opting to buy a platform that can be extended in the future across portfolio, facilities and space management should put Tango on their shortlist.

Tango is offering a free copy of the Verdantix report, entitled “Tango Opens New Strategic Growth Opportunity By Launching New Workplace Functionality” here: https://info.tangoanalytics.com/verdantix-tango-workplace-iwms

About Tango

The leader in Integrated Workplace Management System software, Tango unites analytics, real estate, lease accounting, facilities and space management into a single platform. We have worked with more than 500 leading brands in 140 countries, and bring that knowledge and those best practices to our cloud-based SaaS and mobile solution.

