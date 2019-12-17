ENLITIC AND MLP CARE ANNOUNCE MULTI-FACETED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BRING CLINICAL AI TO TURKEY AND NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES IN EASTERN EUROPE AND CENTRAL ASIA

--Partnership to Include the Creation of a First-of-its-Kind Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence in Turkey--

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and ISTANBUL, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic, Inc., a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI) software designed to help doctors diagnose patient conditions more quickly and more accurately, and MLP Care, the largest private healthcare provider in Turkey, today announced a multi-faceted partnership that will significantly integrate clinical AI into the healthcare systems of Turkey and neighboring countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. As part of the agreement, Enlitic will develop, train, and validate its deep learning models to the patient population in Turkey, including the considerable number of foreign nationals from neighboring countries who visit Turkey for advanced and specialized care through the MLP Care system. Also, as part of the agreement, MLP will assist in securing regulatory approvals and exclusively manage the distribution of Enlitic’s AI products in the region. Additionally, MLP Care will leverage Enlitic’s best-in-class software technology to streamline radiology workflows and to increase the speed and accuracy of patient diagnoses across the healthcare provider’s 31 hospitals operating under Liv Hospital and Medical Park brands.

The partnership between Enlitic and MLP Care also calls for the development of an artificial intelligence center of excellence in Turkey, including a cutting-edge, GPU-enabled data center with dedicated engineering and data science personnel to facilitate AI model development and training. The center, a first-of-its-kind in Turkey and the surrounding area, will mark a significant advancement in the use and integration of AI into a global region’s healthcare system.

Enlitic’s partnership with MLP Care adds to the company’s ever-growing list of leading healthcare and technology companies, including Capitol Health, a leading Australian healthcare provider; Marubeni Corporation, a Japan-based global conglomerate; Konica Minolta, a leading multi-national technology company also based in Japan; Select HealthCare Solutions, a developer, owner, and operator of world-class cancer centers across the U.S.; and NMC Healthcare, the largest private healthcare company in the UAE and among the leading fertility service providers in the world.

“MLP Care is a leader in leveraging the most advanced technologies to improve patient care and we are excited to be their strategic partner to grow AI in their territory,” said Kevin Lyman, Enlitic’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our partnership, including the development of our AI center of excellence, will undoubtedly enhance patient care, bolster our core offering, and define our footprint in the region.”

“We look forward to leveraging Enlitic's technology and expertise to increase the quality of our healthcare services, medical education, and medical research and development" said Dr. Muharrem Usta, President and Chief Executive Officer of MLP Care. “Enlitic’s best-in-class deep learning models and our jointly developed AI center of excellence will enable us to build on our existing advanced clinical capabilities and scale our operations in Europe and Central Asia."

About MLP Care

Originally founded in 1993 as Medical Park, MLP Care (MLP Sağlık Hizmetleri A.Ş.) continues to move forward with Medical Park and Liv Hospital brands as well as VM Medical Park concept. As the largest healthcare group in Turkey, MLP Care currently operates 31 hospitals in 17 cities across the country – from Bursa and Elazığ to Trabzon and Antalya. MLP Care leads the Turkish healthcare sector with its hospital facilities, affiliates, and over 16 thousand permanent employees.

About Enlitic

Named one of the world’s “50 Smartest Companies” by MIT Technology Review, Enlitic is a pioneer in medical deep learning, building a best-in-class platform that bridges human and artificial intelligence to save time, money, and ultimately, lives. The company’s team of practicing radiologists, data scientists, and software engineers analyze a vast stream of healthcare data –– including millions of clinical cases from cross-sector healthcare partners –– to improve diagnostic accuracy, speed, and patient outcomes, as well as to accelerate pharmaceutical research and drug trials. Enlitic is based in San Francisco and has offices in New York and Sydney, Australia.

